Teresa Giudice wore a $10K hairstyle for her wedding

Teresa Giudice’s wedding hair came at a price. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice spent a lot of money to achieve her wedding hairstyle.

Never one to shy away from the dramatics, Teresa believed that bigger was better for her wedding hair. Tre tapped hairstylist Lucia Casazza to make her hair dreams a reality.

Lucia called Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM radio show this morning to reveal information about Teresa’s wedding day hair.

Page Six reported that Andy Cohen caught up with Teresa’s hairstylist, who explained Teresa’s vision for her big day and shared some surprising details about cost and labor.

Lucia shared: “As we know, my girl Teresa is the queen of Jersey, so we needed hair that was fit for a queen. You go big, or you go home.”

Teresa’s hairstylist revealed, “[Teresa] said, ‘My hair has to be over the top.’”

Teresa Giudice’s wedding hair was expensive and labor-intensive

The price tag for Teresa’s Mediterranean-style hair hovered around $10K, with only $2,000 on the hair styling itself. The other money went to creating a mesh hairpiece using real hair.

Teresa certainly got a reaction from her half-up, half-down hair statement.

Finally, Teresa’s hairstylist revealed that by the end of the night, the bride complained her neck hurt from holding all that hair on her head. The nearly 1,500 bobby pins used to keep Teresa’s tresses in place took two hours to remove at night’s end.

Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas was full of Bravo stars

Teresa’s weekend wedding to Luis Ruelas was a who’s who of Bravo stars.

Guests arrived in New Jersey at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick to celebrate Teresa and Luis’ love.

Teresa’s New Jersey castmates were in attendance, with the exception of her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. Some sort of altercation went down the night before the wedding, leading Melissa and Joe Gorga to skip the event.

Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin served as bridesmaids, while Margaret Joseph and Jackie Goldschneider attended as guests.

Also at the event was Ashley Darby from The Real Housewives of Potomac, in a stunning rose-gold gown with two thigh-high slits.

Phaedra Parks, Cynthia Bailey, and current Housewife Kenya Moore held it down from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Ramona Singer was not at the wedding after she mistakenly leaked details on social media. Representing for The Real Housewives of New York City was “paused” Housewife Dorinda Medley.

Finally, from the new franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai, was Chanel Ayan.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.