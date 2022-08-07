Ashley Darby shows skin and dances at Teresa Giudice’s wedding

Ashley Darby attended Teresa Giudice’s wedding and shared content as she danced with other Housewives stars. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby shared photos from Teresa Giudice’s wedding and danced the night away with other Housewives.

Ashley shared content from the wedding all night long, and she also updated fans about how she nearly missed the event.

Teresa’s wedding was a who’s who of the Housewives Universe, with women from multiple franchises in attendance. Although Ramona Singer was not photographed at the event after she mistakenly leaked information about the wedding, a Real Housewives of New York alum was present.

It appeared that Ashley was the only Potomac Housewife holding down the fort.

That didn’t stop the youngest Potomac castmate from representing her franchise.

Ashley posted videos of the preparation process as a team of stylists caked her face and styled her hair.

Ashley Darby celebrates Teresa Giudice’s wedding with other Bravo Housewives

Ashley wore an updo featuring a voluminous bun and large diamond dangling earrings.

Ashley looked stunning in a strapless, rose gold-colored dress with sequin detailing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

The gown featured two leg slits that showed off her toned legs. She completed the look with white strappy heels and a gold handbag.

Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

Ashley posed with Phaedra Parks, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City, and Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai.

Ashley Darby nearly missed Teresa Giudice’s wedding

Taking to her Instagram Stories, a bare-faced Ashley walked down the street and told the camera about her harrowing journey in the hours prior. Ashley wore a sleeveless orange shirt and a name plate necklace. She revealed that her plane and train suffered multiple delays and that she nearly missed the wedding.

Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

Ashley explained that her Amtrak train suffered multiple delays, and when she thought she was gaining momentum, the train stopped because the conductor had driven for 12 hours straight. The last delay caused the train to stop for two hours before they found another train conductor.

Ashley said that the delays caused her to arrive in New Jersey at 3 A.M when she was supposed to arrive at 8 P.M the night prior.

However, Ashley ultimately made it to the wedding on little sleep and danced the night away.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 finished filming in early July and is expected to premiere this fall on Bravo.