RHONJ: Joe and Melissa Gorga not going to Teresa Giudice’s wedding this weekend

Melissa and Joe Gorga will not be in attendance at Teresa’s wedding this weekend, after a huge fight while filming. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Just one day before Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas, it is being reported that her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, are no longer going to the wedding.

This news broke after an alleged incident between the family during the filming of the Real Housewives of New Jersey season finale earlier this week.

Teresa is set to marry her fiance, Luis, on Saturday August 6, at the Park Chateau Estate in Brunswick, New Jersey. The duo has been dating since July 2020, and got engaged in October 2021 while vacationing in Greece.

Months prior to the wedding, there was much talk about who was or wasn’t invited to the wedding, and also problems within the Gorga and Giudice families about whether or not Melissa would be asked to be a bridesmaid for Teresa.

Although Teresa said that her wedding would not be filmed for RHONJ, she and Luis did get their own wedding special, which will air on Bravo.

But what led to Melissa and Joe changing their minds, and deciding not to go to Teresa’s wedding?

RHONJ: A recent fight could be the reason for the Gorga’s to stay home this weekend

Although it was confirmed that both Joe and wife, Melissa, were invited to the wedding, they will not be in attendance.

A source close to the situation said, “There was a very tense Housewives finale filmed earlier this week.” Filming has apparently wrapped on Season 13, just days before the wedding, and the filming of the wedding special.

Teresa’s rep has declined to comment on the issue, or on how Teresa may feel about her only sibling missing her wedding, and no information was given on what could have caused Melissa and Joe to miss such a momentous occasion.

Teresa and Luis’ joint bachelor and bachelorette parties were held Thursday, and photos of the parties were all over social media. Notably missing were Joe and Melissa, which was the first indication that something strange was happening.

Teresa Giudice had wedding party shakeups leading up to the big day

While she was a guest on Watch What Happens Live in March, Teresa revealed that she was not asking her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga to be a bridesmaid. In fact, she said that there would be no Housewives in her wedding party. But in June, news broke that Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania were added to the wedding party.

At the time, Melissa said she understood, especially if Teresa was intending to have only her four daughters stand by her. She also admitted that she and Teresa were not close, so it would make sense for her to not be a bridesmaid. However, when the wedding website was accidentally leaked by RHONY star Ramona Singer, it was revealed that Melissa did receive a wedding party invitation, not just a simple guest invitation.

Then another change occurred in July when rumored Maid of Honor Dina Manzo Cantin, an alum of RHONJ, was no longer in the wedding party. In fact, it was confirmed that she would no longer be attending the wedding.

However, there was a simple explanation – Dina did not want to be filmed, and there were no hard feelings between the bride and her BFF.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.