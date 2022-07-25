RHONJ: Teresa Giudice shows off her wings in white tulle dress

Teresa Giudice recently shared a photo taken during the cast trip to Ireland. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice recently displayed her wings and a pretty tulle party dress in a photo shared on social media.

In the photo, a set of wings appear to emerge from behind Teresa as she’s surrounded by white and pink flowers and seated on a pink-framed bench.

Teresa shows off her wings, toned arms, and fit physique in a white dress with a low-cut halter style top and tulle skirt. She completes her look with sparkly closed-toe sandals and dangling earrings.

“Your wings already exist, all you have to do is fly,” Teresa writes, complete with a white heart and Irish flag emoji.

Teresa’s photo location is tagged at Café en Seine in Dublin, Ireland. According to Café en Seine’s Instagram account, the bench is a photo opportunity embraced by many ladies during their visit to the city.

Teresa was on The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast trip when the photo was taken.

Teresa Giudice and fellow The Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates, including Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Aydin, were recently seen filming in Ireland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE ® (@teresagiudice) Sign up for our newsletter! Teresa Giudice shares photo from visit to Café En Seine. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice and The Real Housewives of New Jersey visit Ireland for memorable trip

The New Jersey ladies shared their Ireland vacation enthusiasm with photos on social media.

First, Melissa Gorga shared a photo of herself donned in black leggings, a black cropped tee, a green cardigan, slides, and a cross-body bag.

In the caption, Melissa asked fans, “What color did you think I was gonna wear to go to Ireland?! Off we gooo #RHONJ #hungergames.”

Teresa Giudice bonds with her New Jersey castmates in Dublin

Reports indicate fans easily spotted The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast on their trip to Dublin as they visited the city’s hotspots, including Café En Seine.

Although it wasn’t entirely clear what the occasion for their trip was, some fans speculated the New Jersey ladies traveled to Ireland for Teresa’s hen party.

Observers also reported that the ladies appeared to be getting along well and bonding in Dublin.

In fact, Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs were seen laughing together as they walked to their destination.

Fans may be surprised to hear castmates Teresa and Margaret were acting friendly, considering their intense conflicts from previous seasons.

Viewers certainly look forward to seeing more of The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Dublin trip and the rebuilding of Teresa and Margaret’s friendship.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo and is currently on hiatus.