RHONJ: Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs looking chummy while filming in Ireland

Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs get chummy in Ireland. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram/Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

The relationship between Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs took an unexpected turn after an intense feud last season.

The women were seen getting chummy as they filmed for the upcoming Real Housewives of New Jersey season. The cast recently jetted off to Ireland for their group trip, and a fan of the show spotted them walking the streets of Dublin.

He captured the moment, and we were surprised to see Teresa and Margaret getting along.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen the former friends laughing and chatting together— last season, it was the total opposite. Things almost got physical during a group trip as the women went at it again when conversations turned to Teresa’s fiance Luis Ruelas.

At one point, things got so intense that Teresa swiped a table full of drinks and food at Margaret.

Things didn’t fare any better at the reunion, but now something has changed.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast landed in Ireland a few hours ago and quickly got into the swing of things.

The women dressed up for a night out in Dublin, and someone captured them on video. However, what surprised us was Teresa and Margaret leading the pack as they strolled the busy streets.

The video showed Margaret and Teresa talking and laughing as they headed to their destination in their fancy outfits. At one point, Margaret briefly held on to the OG’s hand as they continued their conversation.

The outing might have been a celebration for Teresa, who is set to tie the knot in a few weeks, as she was clad in a white dress with a plunging neckline. The outfit could easily double as a wedding dress, featuring layers of tulle at the bottom. The mom-of-four also had on sparkly silver shoes, and she had a white scarf in her hand.

Meanwhile, Margaret had her signature blond hair in a sleek bob while outfitted in a green tuxedo dress and sky-high heels.

RHONJ cast is filming in Ireland

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast took to social media before jetting off to Ireland.

Melissa Gorga shared a photo of her belly-baring outfit while still at the airport, and Teresa Giudice also posted a photo before leaving the country.

Jackie Goldschneider also posted a selfie with rumored newbie Jennifer Fessler while they were on the plane. So far, it seems things are going well with the old and potential new cast members, three of which were also spotted in the video.

The Instagram user who captured the moment mentioned the newbies in his post.

“It’s not every day you run into #RHONJ filming in #Dublin! Spotted the cast [including] three newbies…walking through town,” he wrote.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.