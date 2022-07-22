RHONJ: Teresa Giudice ‘sitting pretty’ in blue romper and heels during cast trip to Ireland

Teresa Giudice gets stylish during her trip to Ireland. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Teresa Giudice is living her best life in Ireland with her castmates, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is doing it in style.

She shared a photo on social media clad in a blue silk romper, while enjoying a night out.

The OG has a lot to celebrate as her wedding to fiance Luis Ruelas quickly approaches. The nuptials are set to take place in a few weeks, but haven’t been without some hiccups.

A few weeks ago the couple had to scramble and make changes to their wedding after RHONY star Ramona Singer shared the date, time, and location of the event on social media.

It seems some major details have changed as the duo later sent out new invitations to their wedding guest. However, that wasn’t the only hiccup Teresa encountered.

We recently found out that her best friend Dina Manzo, who was set to be in the bridal party, will not attend the wedding since the event will be filmed.

Teresa confirmed the news and claimed she is okay with Dina’s decision, but there are still rumblings that there could be tension between the BFFs.

Teresa Giudice shows legs in Ireland after wedding drama

Teresa has made some changes to her bridal party and has added two of her castmates to the mix. The decision might cause even more tensions with her brother Joe Giudice and his wife Melissa Gorga– who already aired her grievances about being left out of the wedding party.

Despite the recent changes, Melissa is still not included. Instead, Teresa added Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin as her new bridesmaids.

However, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is not letting any of that affect her, she’s enjoying her time in Ireland before the big day arrives.

The mom-of-four shared a photo on Instagram clad in a dark blue silk romper with feather details on the sleeves. She added matching booties and sparkly jewelry to complete the outfit as she posed for the photo.

Teresa Giudice is celebrating in Ireland with her castmates

Teresa’s glam team is likely with her in Ireland because she showed off a trendy new hairstyle with a large braid in the middle and large curls cascading down her shoulders in a recent photo.

“Keep sitting pretty, good things will come,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, it seems The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars spent their first night in Ireland celebrating Teresa’s upcoming nuptials. We saw footage of the women walking the streets of Dublin in good spirits and dressed to the nines.

Based on Teresa’s attire, the celebration was all about her as she wore a long white dress with layers of tulle.

For now, many details of their trip will remain a mystery but we’ll get all the juicy details when filming is done and the new season airs.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.