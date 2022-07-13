Teresa Giudice confirms Dina Manzo not attending wedding

The rumors that Dina Manzo is not attending best friend Teresa Giudice’s wedding are confirmed. Pic credit: @dina/Instagram

After rumors swirled that The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s best friend, Dina Manzo would not be attending her wedding, the news was confirmed.

Some rumblings suggested conflict occurred between Dina’s husband, David Cantin, and Teresa’s soon-to-be husband, Luis Ruelas.

Dina was supposed to be a bridesmaid at Teresa’s wedding, but the two allegedly had a falling out just weeks before Teresa’s big day. Monsters and Critics reported that Dina would not attend the nuptials.

Now a source confirms that Dina is not attending the wedding but disputes the reports that there was drama between Dina and Teresa’s respective men.

Dina Manzo not attending Teresa Giudice’s wedding next month because of cameras

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has no problem with her best friend, Dina Cantin, not attending her wedding to Luis Ruelas next month.

A source told Page Six that Teresa is “OK with it” and has “no issue.”

The source continued, “Teresa respects Dina’s wishes and looks forward to celebrating with her in the future. They remain as close as ever.”

The source revealed that Dina did not want to attend the wedding because there was a “strong” possibility that the event would be filmed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The source said, “Dina has made it clear that she does not want to be on camera, and Teresa is OK with it.”

The news was confusing because Dina attended Teresa’s engagement party in May. Teresa revealed that Dolores Catania was not invited to her engagement party out of respect for Dina.

Teresa explained her decision on the S*** Pig podcast, “It does, that too, yeah. I know her and Dina do not speak, but Dina’s in California. Dolores is here so I can have a relationship with both of them.”

Rumors swirled of a Teresa Giudice and Dina Manzo fall out

Numerous well-placed sources revealed that Dina was no longer attending the wedding of her longtime best friend, Teresa Giudice.

Dina and Teresa had been thick as thieves for a long time, and Dina was allegedly supposed to be a bridesmaid at the wedding.

A Bravo fan Instagram page called BestOfBravo shared the news, which Deux Moi and Bravo and Cocktails previously divulged.

The source shared, “I can also confirm that Teresa and Dina have recently had a falling out over Louie and Dave (Dina’s husband). Also, Dina was supposed to be a bridesmaid in Teresa’s upcoming wedding, but as of now, she is not even planning on attending. Hopefully this changes and they can work everything out.”

What do you think? Is Dina avoiding cameras or is there more to the story?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.