Teresa Giudice says wedding to Luis Ruelas will ‘definitely not’ be filmed for RHONJ

Teresa Giudice said her wedding won’t be filmed for RHONJ, but will she have her own wedding special? Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are looking forward to the wedding of OG Housewife, Teresa Giudice, and her fiance, Luis Ruelas. The pair is set to get married on Saturday, August 6, in their home state of New Jersey.

Teresa’s loyal fans, called Tre Huggers, have been following all of the news that has come out about wedding planning, and are happy that their favorite Housewife has found love after a painful several years with ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

But will fans get to actually see Teresa and Luis tie the knot on RHONJ? Teresa said they won’t, but is there a chance they can another way?

Teresa Giudice said RHONJ is not filming her wedding

At a recent charity softball game, Tre was asked if her wedding was going to be a part of filming for the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13, which is now underway. When she answered, Teresa coyly said, “Definitely not on Housewives of New Jersey.” Does this mean the door is open for her own wedding special on Bravo? She would only say, “I don’t know. We’ll see.”

It was rumored previously that Teresa was on the fence about having her special day filmed, and was still debating whether production would be present for the festivities. Teresa did decide to get married during show filming, so viewers expected it would be an integral part of her storyline.

However, fellow Housewife and Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, spilled the beans that a wedding spinoff might just be in the works. “I mean, I can’t imagine it not being filmed, let’s just say that,” Melissa said last month.

Teresa revealed that wedding planning is going well, but she is nervous. “When you’re planning a big event, you want everything to go well, but I’m excited, of course. Can’t wait to go on our honeymoon [to] Europe,” she said. She also said how thrilled she was that Luis was helping with all of the planning, admitting, “Luis is involved with me, and I love that. We’re doing it together, so it’s not just me. I remember my first wedding; I did it by myself. But [Luis is] involved, and I love that.”

Did Ramona Singer almost ruin Teresa’s wedding?

When Ramona Singer, friend of Teresa and Real Housewife of New York City, received her invitation to Tre’s wedding, she was so excited that she posted about it on Instagram. What she didn’t realize was that her followers could see every detail of the wedding on the invitation, including the date, time, location, and website and password to access invitations.

The fallout of Ramona’s slip-up included fake wedding registries and scams for money, that were allegedly from Teresa and Luis, but were just trolls trying to mess with the couples’ “love bubble.” After the accident, Teresa revealed that they hired extra security, and also changed all of the wedding website details so it could not be accessed by the public.

No matter what, Teresa and Luis plan to have an amazing day with family and friends, and maybe a Bravo film crew!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.