RHONJ: Teresa Giudice says psychic predicted her whirlwind romance with boyfriend Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice says psychic predicted her relationship with Luis Ruelas. Pic credit:Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is a firm believer in psychics and it seems her whirlwind romance with Luis Ruelas was long predicted before they even met.

Teresa and her new man have been hot and heavy on social media for months now and things are definitely getting serious between them.

Not only did the couple purchase a three-million dollar home together, but Luis has even met Teresa’s ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The RHONJ star has referred to Luis as her other half and her soulmate, and based on how things are going the couple might be heading down the aisle at some point.

But was this relationship written in the stars?

Luis and Teresa’s relationship was predicted by a psychic

The latest episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey featured Teresa’s spiritual medium, Gina Marie and she certainly left an impression on the women during her session with them last night.

But there’s a reason why the OG felt comfortable enough to bring Gina Marie around the group. As it turns out, the psychic has made previous predictions about Teresa’s life that has already come to fruition.

One example is her whirlwind romance with Luis Ruelas which Gina Marie had predicted long before they even met.

During the Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, the mom-of-four shared more about Gina’s Marie’s past readings.

“I’ve never found a psychic…that I really believed,” confessed the 48-year-old.

Teresa said she was asking around for good psychics, “Because I was looking for love, I was.”

She continued, “But at the time my dad was, he was not doing well…it was just a lot going on…So I spoke to Gina. Everything she said came true, it’s like crazy.”

Teresa said her psychic reading came true

During her chat on the Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, Teresa continued to dish about Gina Marie’s predictions.

“She’s like your mom’s giving you signs of the number three, and at first I didn’t get it,” confessed Teresa.

However, the brunette beauty said things started to happen that related to the number three. Teresa’s dad passed away April 3.

“My mom passed away on March 3rd. My mom and my dad got married in three months,” said the Jersey Housewife.

But it seems the number three also had something to do with Teresa’s love life.” She told me I was gonna meet someone,” said the RHONJ star.

“I met Luis three months after my dad passed. She said he was gonna be like around my age and have, I think she said salt and pepper hair…”

Teresa remarked, “So it’s like weird everything she said really came true.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.