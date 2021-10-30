RHONJ: Teresa Giudice reveals two of her kids are in therapy, says ‘I’m not embarrassed of it’

Teresa Giudice shares that her daughters attend therapy. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice recently opened up about the importance of taking care of one’s mental health and reaching out for help when needed.

Teresa made an appearance on the Knockin’ Doorz Down podcast and talked openly about the struggles her family has gone through over the last several years, sharing that two of her daughters attend therapy.

She made it clear that seeking help was nothing to be embarrassed about and that there shouldn’t be a stigma behind it.

Teresa explained, “Listen, I have two of my daughters that do see therapists and I’m not embarrassed of it.”

She went on to detail the trauma her girls have gone through and the “tremendous loss” they experienced in a relatively small amount of time.

Teresa admitted that it was “a lot to deal with” and that it was important to address the feelings they were navigating as a result.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice shares the trauma her daughters have experienced

Longtime fans of RHONJ are all too familiar with the trials and tribulations that Teresa and her family have experienced throughout the seasons of the show.

Both Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Giudice spent time away in prison causing their daughters to be without one of their parents for several months at a time.

Shortly following their parents’ stints in jail, the girls also lost three of their grandparents. Family is a huge priority to Teresa and the girls and the loss had a tremendous impact on them and their life.

Add the fact that Joe was deported to Italy, leaving the girls to live in a separate country from their own father, but he and Teresa also filed for divorce shortly after.

As Teresa described it, their family experienced a large amount of loss and trauma within a short period of time and it was necessary that they receive professional help to cope with the emotions that come along with that.

By opening up about her own family’s struggles with mental health, Teresa encouraged others to seek help if necessary and insisted that there shouldn’t be a stigma surrounding it.

Teresa Giudice has a lot to celebrate these days

Despite the trials and tribulations she’s been through in her life, Teresa has nothing but smiles to show these days.

Her boyfriend, Luis Ruelas, recently proposed to Teresa while the two of them were on a romantic getaway in Greece.

Despite some rumors that circulated about Luis’s past, Teresa’s family and friends seem to approve of the new man in her life, and even her ex-husband Joe is happy to see her move on with her life.

Fans will have to stay tuned for details of Teresa and Luis’s future wedding plans but it’s clear that happy times are finally coming her way.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.