RHONJ: Joe Giudice does not miss being married, talks current relationship with Teresa Giudice

Joe doesn’t think he and Teresa would have stayed married even if he was in the U.S. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Joe Giudice does not miss being married to Teresa Giudice. Joe is spilling the tea on his current relationship, and his revelation shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Joe and Teresa ended their 20-year marriage in December 2019, two months after he was deported to Italy. They finalized their divorce in September 2020, with Teresa calling it the “easiest divorce in the whole entire world.”

Teresa moved on with boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas in November 2020. Joe revealed in December 2020 that he too was in a new romance with lawyer Daniela Fittipaldi.

Joe doesn’t miss being married to Teresa

The RHONJ alum recently chatted with Us Weekly to promote two of his latest projects, The Judges’ Pick, a sports betting business venture, and his Get Hard testosterone pills.

In the interview, Joe also got real about his life and relationship with Teresa. Joe has no regrets about the divorce.

“I don’t really miss being married. I’m good,” he shared.

As for the possibility of him and Teresa reconciling if he ever returned to the United States, that answer was also no.

“I mean, she’s with her new guy and everything. Why would I want to go back to that? There’s a lot of other women out there,” Joe laughed.

Although Joe doesn’t miss being married, he, of course, misses seeing his girls Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana daily. Joe is grateful for video chats with his kids, texts, and phone calls to keep him involved with his kids’ lives.

Since he is currently living in the Bahamas, Joe hopes to see the girls more.

What Joe’s current relationship with Teresa?

Joe also opened up the state of his current relationship with his ex-wife. Best friends they are not.

“I talk to her. It’s not like we call each other every day, but I got nothing against her. I grew up with her, you know what I mean? She’s the mother of my kids,” he expressed.

Co-parenting while living in two different countries is anything but easy. Joe and Teresa, though, take the challenges in stride as they continuously put their children first.

“We do the best we can, and that’s all we gotta do,” Joe stated.

Life certainly looks different for Joe Giudice than it did a couple of years ago. However, The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum continues to take it all in stride. Joe isn’t angry or bitter. Instead, he is focused on building the best life for himself and his girls.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.