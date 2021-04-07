Joe Giudice calls his daughters ‘perfection’ as he reflects on fatherhood

Joe Giudice is proud of his daughters as he reflects on being their dad Pic credit: @joe.giudice/Instagram

Joe Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is proud of who his daughters have become as he reflects on his past mistakes and role as their father.

He and Teresa Giudice share daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.

Recently, Joe got to spend time away with his girls as they vacationed together in the Bahamas.

On Instagram, he shared a large group picture of his family as they celebrated Easter together.

He wrote, “Happy Easter. So happy to have some of my beautiful family here.”

Joe shared several pictures with his daughters from their time away together and appeared extremely happy to be getting some much-needed quality time with them.

In the caption of a photo of his four girls, Joe wrote, “Countless times I beat myself up thinking about all I could have done to be a better father I look at my kids & know [Teresa Giudice] and I did everything right here! They truly are perfection.”

Joe and his family have been through a lot over the last several years. Despite both he and Teresa spending time in prison, their girls have flourished and continue to make both of them proud.

Teresa introduces Joe to her new boyfriend

While Joe got to enjoy some quality time with his girls, Teresa also joined them for a few days and brought her new boyfriend Luis Ruelas along.

It was the first time Joe had been introduced to Luis but he appeared to be supportive of Teresa’s new relationship.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Joe shared what it was like to meet Teresa’s new man for the first time.

He said, “You can all imagine how I felt when they walked in the room. It was awkward to see my ex after a lifetime together with someone else.”

Joe explained that despite the awkward moment, he and Teresa decided to be open with one another and stay friends with each other for their daughters’ sake.

Joe continued, “Parenting should always be about giving your children the best outcomes for every situation. I believe we deserve to all be happy and our children will thank us for it. I am genuinely happy for both Teresa and Luis and wish them the best!”

Joe and Teresa continue to be friendly for the sake of their daughters

As Joe explained that both he and Teresa had prioritized their daughters above all else, they’ve continued to be amicable despite moving on from their marriage.

They both posed in pictures with their daughters and the girls appeared happy to spend time with both of their parents.

Gia shared a group photo and captioned it, “together but in a different way.”

The Giudice family continues to support one another despite their past issues.

In light of everything that’s happened, Joe is proud of the family he and Teresa have created.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.