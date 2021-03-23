RHONJ: Teresa Giudice drops Michelle Pais and hires new realtor to sell her New Jersey mansion

Michelle Pais is no longer Teresa Giudice’s realtor. Pic credit:Bravo

Things have taken an interesting turn in the business relationship between Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, and Michelle Pais.

It’s not clear if recent events on the show have played a role in what has transpired between the two women, but what we do know is that Michelle is no longer Teresa’s realtor.

Michelle was introduced on the show as the person that the OG had enlisted to sell her home. However, some things have transpired between Michelle and Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga and that may have caused tension in their friendship.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has cut ties with Michelle Pais, at least professionally.

The mom-of-four has been trying to unload her 10,000 square-foot property for quite some time.

Teresa has lived in the New Jersey mansion for several years, and the home has been featured on the show for as long as RHONJ fans can remember.

We’ve seen the OG along with ex-husband Joe Giudice and their four daughters make many memories in the palatial pad.

But Teresa is now ready for a fresh start and in September 2020 she put the home up for sale with Michelle as her realtor.

In January, $250,000 was slashed from the original asking price of $2.5 million after Michelle was unable to sell the home.

And that wasn’t the only change that the RHONJ star made in order to sell the 6-bedroom, 5-bathroom home.

She replaced Michelle with local New Jersey realtor, Joshua Baris.

Teresa is well aware of Joshua’s skills as a realtor because he recently sold Melissa and Joe Gorga’s home in Montville Township, New Jersey.

Why did Teresa Giudice cut ties with Michelle Pais?

It’s easy to assume that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star cut ties with Michelle due to the drama that just played out on the show.

But did that have anything to do with it?

Michelle accused Joe Gorga of owing her husband thousands of dollars after they worked on an event together.

But Joe denied any wrongdoing and the men recently hashed things out on the latest episode of RHONJ.

But did Michelle’s allegation rub Teresa the wrong way? This is most likely not the reason that the two women are no longer working together.

It’s not clear what type of contract the women had, but the RHONJ newbie was probably not able to sell the NJ mansion quickly enough for Teresa.

The 48-year-old is more motivated than ever to sell her old home–especially since she recently bought a $3.3 million home with boyfriend Luis Ruelas.

The quicker the large mansion gets sold, the sooner Teresa and Luis can put the past behind them and start their new life together.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.