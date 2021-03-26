RHONJ star Teresa Giudice has a hilarious blooper moment during video chat

Teresa Giudice’s drink was in her camera shot on WWHL. When she moved it out of the way hilarity ensued. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice had a hilarious mom moment during a video chat with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen.

The two sat down to discuss her recent shenanigans during the Bravo show on March 24 when Teresa ran into a few technical hiccups.

Teresa and Andy were talking when he realized that her drink was in the way of the camera shot.

“Teresa your drink is right in the shot honey,” Andy said.

She responded, “It is? Hold on, I’m sorry.”

When she moved it, the camera pointed away from her face and toward the staircase as she continued talking.

Teresa was unaware of what happened

Teresa looked lovely in a pink jacket with a matching low-cut shirt underneath. Her drink, held in a martini glass, stopped fans from getting a good look at the background of her home, where off-white cabinetry was seen. Displayed atop it was a series of white ceramic pineapples and a photo of her parents, Giacinto “Nonno” and Antonia Gorga.

“Well now what am I looking at?” questioned Andy when the camera suddenly moved off of Teresa and onto the center area of her home.

“Wait, what?” she replied. “I hit something.”

“Oh my God, this is brilliant,” smiled Andy at the obvious gaffe on Teresa’s part.

Teresa laughed about her mistake

Teresa’s assistant Priscilla helped to refocus the camera, only to have it turn around once again.

“This is good television,” remarked Andy of Teresa’s mistake.

Thankfully, Teresa had a sense of humor and laughed about the mix-up. The snafu also caught the attention of her 20-year-old daughter Gia, who added a photo of the gaffe to her Instagram story.

She said in a caption along with a screenshot of Teresa’s mom moment, “[I] don’t think I’ve laughed harder.”

This lighthearted moment was in stark contrast to the most recent season of RHONJ where Teresa has battled Jackie Goldschneider after repeating a rumor that Jackie’s husband Evan was cheating on her when he went to the gym.

Jackie said during an appearance of the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat that if the drama of being on the series became too much for her husband, and he no longer wanted to appear, she would join him in leaving.

“If Evan doesn’t want to be part of this show, I can’t be a part of this show,” Jackie explained.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.