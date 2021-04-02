RHONJ star Melissa Gorga calls out husband Joe for being ‘so high maintenance’

Melissa Gorga comments on how high maintenance her husband is. Pic credit: Bravo

In a new clip promoting episode 8 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Melissa Gorga called out her husband Joe for being “so high maintenance.”

Cast members Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Aydin sat at one table across from their significant others in a scene from the episode.

The women raised their glasses while the men did shots.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Salute boys, you could have sent the girls over some shots,” Melissa said,

Joe said to his wife, “You girls are independent.”

“We’re not that independent, buy us a drink! What’s your name?” joked Melissa to her husband over the loud restaurant patrons.

Melissa snapped back at Joe

Melissa Gorga was upset with husband Joe during a dinner with friends on RHONJ. Pic credit: Bravo

“She’s a flirt,” responded Joe.

Melissa asked her friends if they heard the way Joe responded to her.

Joe then told his sister Teresa that she did everything right in a flashback scene where she made fun of her sister-in-law on the phone to her brother.

In her defense, Melissa told her husband Teresa’s gag was “fake.” He said that it had to have some truth to it.

“He’s so high-maintenance you don’t even know, kill me now,” Melissa responded at the end of the clip.

Teresa weighs in

Teresa Giudice weighed in on the state of her brother and Melissa’s marriage. Pic credit: Bravo

In a sit-down interview, Teresa could not believe that her brother still brought up the gag. She admitted that there could be something going on in Melissa and Joe’s marriage that she was not aware of.

Melissa and Joe endured a year and a half of difficulties in their marriage before working things out.

In a midseason trailer, Melissa and Joe screamed at one another as they tried to come to terms with their changing relationship. The couple is parents to three children: Antonia, 15, Gino, 13, and Joey, 10.

Joe reportedly could not accept Melissa’s growing independence in their relationship and they get into an explosive argument.

She revealed her deep feelings to Joe, believing they were growing apart personally. Melissa said, “I’m not going to give up what I want to do in life. You’re holding me back.”

Joe angrily responded to his shocked wife, “Listen, go be whatever you want to be in life. We’re done.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.