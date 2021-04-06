RHONJ star Joe Gorga says everyone ‘must have sex’ when they visit his shore house

Joe Gorga encourages those who visit his shore house to have sex. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga has one rule for those visiting his stunning shore house located in Toms River, New Jersey.

They “must have sex.”

During a sit-down meal with the cast of the series, which includes his wife Melissa, Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jennifer Aydin, Joe said that his was a happy home and they had to have done the deed.

His wife of 16 years Melissa, added her own commentary in a video shared to the show’s Bravo site.

“If it were up to Joe, everyone would be having sex everywhere,” Melissa deadpanned.

Joe responded, “One thousand percent.”

Melissa thinks Joe confuses the act with happiness

Melissa Gorga reacted to her husband’s comments regarding their home. Pic credit: Bravo

Margaret Josephs husband and Dolores’ ex chimed in by laughing at Joe’s remark.

“Everyone in my home, you have to have sex, you have to release that poison,” Joe continued, “its a happy place.

Melissa laughed at the way her husband looks at life.

She said she thinks that Joe mixes sex with true happiness.

Joe stated that if you didn’t have relations with your husband, wife, or partner, they are not going to be in a good mood or be happy people. He claimed that people are happy when they have sex.

He said that this was what he is all about and that he is a happy guy and making love was what life was all about.

Melissa was shocked when she learned Jackie’s secret

Melissa Gorga was shocked when she learned Jackie Goldschneider and her husband Evan followed Joe’s house rules. Pic credit: Bravo

Dolores explained in a split-screen interview with Margaret that it is just something that is done at the shore house.

“You break bread, you have sex,” she deadpanned.

Melissa revealed that everyone is aware of how Joe felt at this point and he had no shame when it came to talking about sex. She believed that everyone was used to it by now.

Jackie then admitted that she and her husband did the deed when they visited, prompting Melissa to become visibly excited at the news. Melissa responded that the couple followed the rules while her husband Evan said he couldn’t “disappoint” Joe.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.