Here’s how the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars celebrated Easter

The Real Housewives of New Jersey ladies shared some Easter photos. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has often featured Easter celebrations as part of the season.

Season 10 had one of the most memorable scenes where the Giudice women and the Gorga family got together for the holiday celebration. Joe Giudice called from the ICE detention center, and it was then that the emotional rollercoaster was filmed.

This year looked a bit different for the cast members of the hit Bravo show. Some celebrated with family while others showed off their children.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Teresa Guidice

For her part, the table-flipping Teresa Giudice kept things low-key. She shared a photo of her four daughters, all looking so grown-up.

RHONJ viewers have watched over the last decade as the Giudice daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana have gone through the highs and lows of life while being filmed.

Teresa captioned her photo, “Happy Easter from our family to yours.”

Margaret Josephs

Despite a tough season airing on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the Marge appears to be doing well.

She shared a photo from her Easter celebration, which was spent with Marge Sr. and friends.

Her caption read, “Happy Easter!! Blessed to be able to celebrate with family and friends.”

Melissa Gorga

As she is coming to grips with Antonia growing up, Melissa Gorga decided to dedicate her Easter Instagram post to the baby version of her daughter.

Remember, Melissa has talked a lot about her growing up and dealing with a teenager. Of course, there are perks to having a mom on The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast. That is something that Antonia knows all about.

The caption Melissa used was, “HE HAS RISEN Happy Easter from @antoniagorgaa.”

Jennifer Aydin

Even though yesterday wasn’t Easter for Jennifer Aydin and her family, she still sent wishes out to everyone who was celebrating the holiday.

Using a throwback photo, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star showed off her five children. She mentioned it was an older photo and an updated one would be coming soon. She, too, has watched as her brood as grown up on reality TV with Season 11 being the third season under her belt.

Jennifer captioned her post, “Happy Easter to everyone celebrating today! Ours is on May 2nd. This is a throwback from 2 years ago- I’ll have an updated one soon.”

Jackie Goldschneider

Unfortunately, Jackie Goldschneider did not share any photos yesterday. She did, however, have a big weekend as she celebrated with her family that her first set of twins were “bar mitzvah’d.”

Her post said, “Today has been one of the most beautiful days of my life, as I watched my little boys become teenagers and be bar mitzvah’d on the same day, surrounded by the people we love the most in the world. After a year with so much bad, having their 4 healthy grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles all together to celebrate with us is the greatest gift we could ask for. Happy birthday to my baby boys. Mommy and daddy are so proud of you and love you so much. May every day be as happy as this. Mazel tov.”

Dolores Catania

As for Easter with Dolores Catania and her family, she didn’t share any photos on her Instagram page. She did, however, share some on her Instagram story.

She and Frank Sr. spent time together, along with the dog. Dolores and Frank are a The Real Housewives of New Jersey staple, and them celebrating Easter was just as expected.

Pic credit: @dolorescatania/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.