RHONJ newbie Michelle Pais says she will not return to the show next season

Newbie Michelle Pais says she won’t return to the Real Housewives of New Jersey next season.

The brunette beauty was introduced as Teresa Giudice’s friend and real estate agent.

However, she didn’t seem to make friends with the other women, nor did she leave that great of an impression on fans.

One reason Michelle noted for not coming back to RHONJ was the drama.

However, she seemed to bring quite a bit of that herself in a few episodes prior.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey newbie had a recent Q&A with fans on Instagram.

They wanted to know if Michelle would be back for Season 12.

However, she revealed that she will not return to the show, but said she was busy filming her own show.

Another Instagram user also asked Michelle her reasons for leaving the popular Bravo series and she listed several.

Michelle claimed that RHONJ was not what she expected it to be and that she did not enjoy it.

She also said that she was out of her element because of all the drama.

However, Michelle might just be feeling a little insulted by the network and that’s why she’s leaving.

The RHONJ reunion taped yesterday and rumors are swirling that she wasn’t even invited to attend.

Michelle stirred the pot on RHONJ

Michelle joined the show in a Friend capacity this season, but we really didn’t learn anything about her.

However, she did manage to cause a bit of drama in Jersey by making an allegation against Joe Gorga.

Michelle told Jennifer Aydin that Joe owed her husband tens of thousands of dollars from a project that had done together.

However, the Jersey cast felt that the comment was messy for a number of reasons.

First Michelle didn’t tell Teresa, instead, she went to Jennifer Aydin who she had just met in person.

Furthermore, on the night when Michelle made the claim, she had greeted both Melissa and Joe at the event and she said nothing at all about it.

However, once word got back to the Gorgas, things came to a head at Teresa’s pool party.

Not only did Joe confront Michelle’s husband, but Melissa also had a chat with Michelle about her claim.

The issue was quickly resolved, and we have only gotten glimpses of her on the show since then.

Some reports are claiming that a lot of Michelle’s scenes were edited out, which could also be another reason why she plans to leave the show.

Will you miss Michelle if she does decide to be a one-season wonder?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.