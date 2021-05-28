RHONJ: Melissa Gorga wants Teresa Giudice’s nemesis Caroline Manzo back on the show

Melissa Gorga wants Caroline Manzo back on RHONJ. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/Acepix/Bravo

Melissa Gorga clearly wants to bring lots of drama for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey because she’s hoping for the return of a controversial OG.

If you haven’t guessed yet, it’s Caroline Manzo. Yes her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice’s long-time nemesis.

Teresa and Caroline fell out years ago and the two women have not made any steps to reconcile–especially after the brunette beauty implied that Caroline ratted her and ex-husband Joe Giudice out to the feds.

Furthermore, Teresa is besties with Caroline’s estranged sister Dino Manzo and the red-haired maven has been in the news lately for doing something quite dirty to her sister.

If Caroline does make a return, it would be great to also have Dina back on the show and see how it all plays out. And if Melissa has her way, she would love to see the five-season cast member become a Housewife again.

Caroline Manzo has been in the news recently

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star might be asking for trouble by wanting Teresa’s nemesis to return, but it would certainly make for an exciting season.

Caroline has been in the news recently in relation to a case involving her sister Dina. Dina’s ex-husband, Tommy Manzo was charged as an accomplice for a home robbery where Dina and her current husband were tied up and beaten. Caroline reportedly wrote a letter on Tommy’s behalf vouching for his character despite what he is accused of doing to her sister.

Recently Dina’s assistant slammed the 59-year-old on Instagram saying Caroline will eventually reap what she sows.

Dina, who normally stays quiet on social media, had a surprising response to Luke, writing in part, “I’m starting to think some just expect us to stay quiet while they continue to hurt others…that’s what gives them that ‘power.'”

So given all the drama going on with Caroline, now would be a good time for her to return.

Melissa Gorga wants Caroline back on RHONJ

Melissa is now in her ninth season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, but clearly, she wants the good old days back, starting with the return of Caroline.

During a recent interview with Hollywood Life, she was asked which OG she would like to bring back and the RHONJ star named Caroline.

“I always just say that the only one [I’d like to see return] — if I had to pick somebody — would be Caroline Manzo,” commented Melissa. “I just, I really loved her and her family. I just thought they were funny and they were great and Caroline’s like a voice of reason. I always loved the Manzos.”

Caroline, for her part, is not opposed to returning to RHONJ, but we’re sure Teresa Giudice wouldn’t be too happy about that given their long-running feud. Furthermore, the mom-of-four is also close friends with Dina so Caroline’s return would certainly make for an interesting dynamic.

For now we’ll have to wait and see if Bravo will make this OG a Housewife again as Season 12 gets ready to film.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.