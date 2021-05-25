Dina Manzo’s daughter blasts Caroline Manzo for supporting Dina’s ex-husband as a character witness

Dina Manzo’s daughter Lexi threw shade at Caroline Manzo after she supported Dina’s ex-husband Pic credit: Bravo

Dina Manzo once had a strong bond with her sister Caroline Manzo during their tenure on The Real Housewive of New Jersey, but all of that quickly changed after Caroline betrayed her.

In 2017, Dina and her now-husband David Cantin, had their home invaded and were both beaten and robbed.

Later, her ex-husband Tommy Manzo, brother of Albert Manzo (Caroline’s husband), was charged with hiring a mobster to carry out the attack in exchange for a discounted wedding at the Brownstone event center owned by the Manzo’s.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Caroline initially told Extra TV that she was “heartbroken” and said, “This is family on both sides. I want to know the truth and my allegiance will lie with the truth.”

Now, it looks like Caroline has pledged her allegiance to one side, and it was shockingly her brother-in-law’s rather than her own sister.’s Caroline wrote a letter as a character witness for Tommy, which contributed to his release from custody.

Dina’s daughter, Lexi Manzo, threw shade at Caroline on her Instagram account and was not shy to let the public know how she felt about the way her aunt handled the situation.

Lexi throws shade at Caroline

Longtime fans of the RHONJ will recall how Caroline spent much of her time on the show trying to convince Teresa Giudice to make amends with her family.

Caroline had a notorious line regarding her bond with her own family and said they were “thick as thieves.”

Lexi used that line against her aunt as she shared a meme with Caroline and Tommy’s picture on it with the words, “thick as thieves.” Lexi then wrote, “LITERALLY,” at the top.

Lexi throws shade at Caroline Pic credit: @bohochicken/Instagram

She also shared a photo that showed Dina sitting at a table with the caption, “Dina Manzo is sitting back watching the Bravo fans realize what a bad sister Caroline Manzo is.”

Lexi throws shade at Caroline Pic credit: @bohochicken/Instagram

Dina didn’t hold back her feelings about her sister

Dina, who is typically very level-headed and tries not to engage in drama on social media, couldn’t help herself when it came to Caroline’s most recent actions.

Her friend Luke shared the same “Thick as Thieves” meme on his Instagram page.

He wrote, “For years I have sat by and watched DIna take the high road over and over. Staying silent for many reasons but mainly out of respect for family. There’s a million things I could have said throughout the years and spoken up to defend her. She would forbid me to say a word. But I can’t stay silent while others continue to talk to help keep their relevance.”

He continued, “You will reap what you sow. And I find this extremely fitting after all they are your most famous words [laughing crying emojis] #letmetellyousomethingaboutmyfamily.”

Dina responded to his post and shared, “Normally Lukey I would ask you to take this down but ya know what? I’m starting to think some just expect us to stay quiet while they continue to hurt others…that’s what gives them that ‘power’.”

She added, “I’ll say it again…it’s not ok to take kindness for weakness. Plus if I don’t laugh at this point I’ll just continue to cry. I love you.”

Dina reacts to Caroline’s recent actions Pic credit: @dina/Instagram

Based on Caroline’s recent decision to support Dina’s ex-husband, it doesn’t seem like the two sisters will be making amends any time soon.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.