Former RHONJ star Dina Manzo’s ex-husband accused of hiring a mobster to attack her boyfriend

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo’s ex-husband has been accused of hiring a mobster to attack her boyfriend, who is now her husband.

It sounds like a story straight out of the hit HBO show The Sopranos. However, the drama is real and almost cost Dina the man she loves.

Dina’s ex Tommy Manzo indicted

NJ.com broke the news that Tommy Manzo has been indicted for allegedly hiring a member of the Lucchese Crime Family to assault David Cantin in 2015.

Tommy and Dina Manzo were married for nearly 11 years but were separated for years before the divorce was finalized in 2016. The couple was mid-divorce when she started dating David.

According to the indictment, Tommy recruited John Perna to assault David in exchange for a discount off a wedding reception John was holding at The Brownstone. Tommy is the owner of the venue along with his brother Albert, who is married to Dina’s sister Caroline Manzo. He allegedly offered John a substantially lower price on the venue in exchange for his services.

John was reportedly given David’s personal information, such as where he lived, his business address, and what vehicle David drove. The details were used to track down David and assault him at a strip mall in Passaic County.

The indictment reveals that a slapjack, which is a club-like tool formerly used by police, was used to “inflict serious permanent injury” on the victim. Authorities have shared that David was left with a permanent facial scar following the alleged attack.

After years of an ongoing investigation, Tommy and John have been formally charged for the incident. Both men are being charged with “committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity and conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity.”

The U.S. Attorney’s office has accused Tommy of interfering with the investigation. He allegedly failed to turn over documents requested by the office, then gave false documents regarding John’s wedding to authorities.

What Tommy and Dina say about the charges

Michael Critchley, the attorney for Tommy Manzo, has released a statement on behalf of his client denying all charges.

“The allegations more resemble a fictional plot of a reality TV show and will be proven to be absolutely and totally false as it relates to Thomas Manzo,” Michael shared with Page Six.

Dina has yet to comment on the charges. She was thrust into the spotlight on the first two seasons of RHONJ. One she divorced Tommy and met David, Dina left reality television and New Jersey behind for a life in California with David.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.