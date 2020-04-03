Giacinto Gorga: Teresa Giudice’s father has died, RHONJ stars say goodbye

Giacinto Gorga — Teresa Giudice’s father — has died. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars have flocked to social media to say goodbye to a man who was beloved and express well-wishes to the family.

The news of Giacinto’s death comes one day after Teresa used social media to ask fans for prayers and well-wishes for her father. Teresa revealed he was struggling and was in the hospital.

Giacinto’s ailing health has been a matter of concern for Teresa, her brother Joe Gorga and the rest of the family for quite a while. Fans will recall Teresa had to leave Bravo.con early last November to take her father to the hospital.

Teresa shares heartfelt tribute to her father

Teresa shared the news her father died — via a heartfelt Instagram post — expressing her love for the man she called daddy.

“My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mommy. I saw you peacefully pass & I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I,” Teresa began in the video tribute to her father, featuring her parent’s wedding photo.

The reality TV star waxed poetically about the incredible man, who taught Teresa and her girls so much. She is filled with memories that she will hold close to her heart as the family navigates this difficult time.

Teresa even praised the way that Giacinto took care of her mother, Antonia, before she passed away in 2017. The proud daughter ended her heartfelt goodbye, saying, “Thank you for showing us all what true love is. Love you Papa Rest In Peace.”

RHONJ stars goodbye

Teresa isn’t the only RHONJ star to flood her social media with goodbye messages to Giacinto. Joe also mourned the loss of his father with an emotional Instagram post.

“The world lost an amazing man human being today. He was exactly what a true father and husband should be. I will miss you more than you know,” Joe expressed before adding, “Go find your wife because I know that’s all you want and all you’ve ever talked about for the past 3 years. You will be missed every single day.”

Melissa Gorga followed her husband and sister-in-law by honoring Giacinto in an Instagram message that included several photos of her family with Giacinto.

She expressed her gratitude to the man she called “the only father I have known for the past 16 years.” Melissa went on to thank him for teaching Joe how to be a good husband and father. She echoed Joe’s sentiment about finding solace in the fact that Giacinto is now with his beloved, Antonia.

RHONJ producer and Bravo personality, Andy Cohen, called Giacinto a “sweet patriarch to a wonderful family and a mainstay of #RHONJ.” He also sent his condolences and well-wishes to the entire Gorga and Giudice family.