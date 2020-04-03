Teresa Giudice’s father is sick and she’s asking fans for ‘extra prayers’

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice comes from a very close Italian-American family, and that family is in crisis.

Teresa has taken to Instagram three times in the past 24 hours to ask fans to pray for her sick father, Giacinto Gorga, 76.

Gorga’s health has been fragile since the death of his wife and Teresa’s mother Antonia, in 2017. Antonia Gorga was 66.

Giacinto has lived with Teresa and her daughters ever since then. Giacinto was hospitalized in November with pneumonia and again in January.

Teresa shares family photos of her dad

Teresa first shared a sweet family photo of Nonno, as he’s lovingly called by his grandchildren, surrounded by Teresa and her four daughters, Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

“At this trying time I’m graciously asking for any extra prayers, good vibes, love…” she captioned the photo, “please send my fathers way. My father is struggling and my girls and I need him, we need his love, his presence & his strength. #thepowerofprayers.”

Well-wishes for the family came in from all over the world. Teresa’s estranged husband Joe Giudice, who now resides in Italy after being deported last year, sent his prayers to his father-in-law.

Castmates Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jennifer Aydin have also sent their love to the Gorga-Giudice family.

A few hours later, she shared two more photos of Nonno, herself, and her daughters.

Teresa’s post wasn’t the first hint that Giacinto was having trouble.

Last week, Teresa’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga posted a photo of her daughter Antonia (named after her grandmother, Giacinto’s late wife) with Nonno along with the caption:

“Thanks so much for all your Birthday wishes❤️ What I really want from all of you is a couple extra prayers for this guy🙏🏼❤️❤️ He’s the best soul.”

Melissa’s husband and Teresa’s brother Joe also gave a shout-out to Giacinto on Instagram. He posted a photo of himself with his father and captioned it “The toughest man I know.”

The family is keeping details private

Teresa and the rest of the Gorgas have been open about needing support due to Giacinto’s health scare. However, they haven’t disclosed what exactly he’s struggling with.

If he’s in the hospital, he might not be allowed visitors due to the COVID-19 crisis. Many hospitals are not allowing visitors at all, which would make this time more difficult for the family.

We’re all hoping for a speedy recovery for Nonno.

Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus from Bravo.