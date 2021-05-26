RHONJ: Teresa Giudice and Dina Manzo reunite amid drama with Caroline Manzo

Teresa Giudice and DIna Manzo were reunited in California Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice was spotted with her longtime BFF and former co-star Dina Manzo as they shared a night on the town in West Hollywood with their men by their sides.

Teresa and Dina have always been inseparable, even after Dina moved to the west coast from New Jersey. The two of them are so close, that Dina is even the godmother to Teresa’s daughter, Audriana.

The pair was spotted at dinner in West Hollywood, California alongside their handsome partners.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While Teresa hasn’t publicly spoken about the drama between Dina and her sister Caroline Manzo, Teresa and Caroline don’t exactly have the best past.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Teresa, who is extremely loyal to her friends, had Dina’s back in the entire ordeal.

Their friendship has weathered a lot of tough life situations and the recent chaos proves to be no exception.

Teresa and Dina have maintained their friendship through tough times

Both Teresa and Dina have gone through divorce over the last several years.

Dina was formerly married to Tommy Manzo, brother to Caroline’s husband Albert Manzo.

The two of them were divorced in 2012 after being married for seven years. More recently, Teresa ended her marriage to Joe Giudice after 20 years of marriage.

Despite going through tough times, both of the women have moved on in new relationships.

In 2017, Dina married her current husband David Cantin, while Teresa has been enjoying her new boyfriend, Luis Ruelas.

The four of them appeared to be having a good time at their recent outing, and fans loved seeing Dina and Teresa so happy.

Dina’s recent turmoil with Caroline

Fans were happy to see Dina smiling despite the current turmoil with her sister, Caroline.

Dina’s daughter, Lexi Manzo, threw shade her aunt’s way after Caroline provided support to Dina’s ex-husband as a character witness in the case involving the break-in and assault of Dina and David.

In 2017, Dina and David had their home invaded and were both beaten and robbed.

Tommy was charged with hiring a mobster to carry out the attack in exchange for a discounted wedding at The Brownstone event center owned by the Manzo’s.

Lexi’s post talked about Bravo fans watching Caroline be a terrible sister, and poked fun at her famous line that her family was “thick as thieves.”

It looks like any hope of Dina and Caroline mending their relationship was lost once she showed loyalty to her ex-brother-in-law over her own sister.

Despite the drama with Caroline, fans love to see that Teresa and Dina are sticking together and enjoying some good times with each other.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.