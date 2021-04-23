RHONJ: Melissa Gorga says Teresa Giudice hasn’t been this happy ‘in 10 years’

Melissa Gorga claims she has not seen her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice this happy in 10 years. Pic credit: Bravo/Aaron Kopelman

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga admitted to castmate Jackie Goldschneider that her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice hasn’t been this happy “in 10 years.”

In the April 21 episode of the Bravo series, Melissa shared her feelings regarding the joy Teresa is experiencing with her boyfriend of one year, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

“I really want her to be happy because I truly believe she hasn’t been happy in 10 years, minimum,” Melissa revealed.

“I want to see who she is when she has a little bit of that happiness,” she said. “I am so excited for her to be happy.”

Melissa is married to Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga.

Teresa was previously married to Joe Giudice for 20 years. They divorced in 2019 and share four daughters: Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audrianna.

Melissa revealed Teresa was bottled up emotionally for a long time

Melissa shared in a confessional, “Teresa held a lot behind those walls. She was always on the defense trying to like, back up what her marriage was, what her life was.”

“So if she has a nice guy next to her holding her hand, making her feel good about herself, she’s gonna chill, and she’s gonna feel content and loved, and I think [she’s] gonna be such a better Teresa,” she concluded of her hopes moving forward for her sister-in-law and Louie via In Touch.

Fans, on the other hand, appear to be more cautious about the relationship after claims by an ex-girlfriend of Louie’s revealed he has an unsavory past per Page Six.

An ex of the businessman claimed Louie is controlling

Louie’s ex-fiancée Vanessa Reiser took legal action against the businessman in 2020 after their relationship fizzled in March of that year reported Page Six.

“He demanded that I be available for sex whenever he wanted,” she claimed in court papers. “If I objected to his demands, Luis Ruelas would punish me. He would be nasty, withdraw from me, and blame me for what happened.”

Page Six reported Vanessa’s lawsuit was eventually settled outside of court for undisclosed terms.

Louie’s engagement to Paula Sanchez dissolved after her claims of Louie’s insatiable physical needs. The couple began dating in 2011 while he was separated from his ex-wife, Marissa DiMartino.

A source warned Teresa to be careful in the Page Six story. “Teresa’s going to get the business; he’s really good at this. He knows how to make everyone fall in love with him, and then he’ll punish her behind the scenes and then she will look like the villain.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.