RHONJ: Melissa Gorga is fashion savvy as she strikes a pose on the golf course

Melissa Gorga was ready to show off her golf skills on the greens, but don’t expect the Real Housewives of New Jersey star to wear boring golf attire.

The Envy by MG founder stepped out for a game of mini golf, but it was her outfit that turned heads. She rocked a three-piece set from her boutique and stopped to snap photos in the fashionable garb.

The photo shared online showed Melissa with a golf club in her hand while wearing a striped crop top with cutout detail in the front.

Melissa added matching striped pants with a relaxed fit and a striped, button-down shirt which she wore open.

She added a pair of flats to the chic ensemble and had one hand in her pocket as she posed on the greens for the snap, with a stunning view of the lake in the background.

“I’m basically a golfer now⛳️ Also. I live for a good @envybymg set🖤 -nia 3 piece set,” she captioned the post.

Melissa’s golf game was a great way to destress from all the drama playing out on RHONJ this season. Tensions are at an all-time high in the family, as Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga continue to faceoff with Teresa Giudice.

Teresa’s new husband Luis Ruelas is now added to the mix, and apparently, his recent altercation with Joe goes deeper than previously thought.

RHONJ sneak peek reveals money issues between Joe Gorga and Luis Ruelas

When the new episode airs in a matter of hours, viewers will get some insight into why things are so tense between Joe Gorga and Luis Ruelas.

Money issues were seemingly the nail in the coffin for the brothers-in-law as Teresa revealed in a new clip.

During a chat with some of her castmates including Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, and their husbands, Teresa revealed “there was a business dealing and my fiance lost a quarter of a million dollars.”

The OG said her brother Joe pitched an idea to Luis for a pizza oven and he put in $250,000. However, when Joe found out that his cut would only be 5% he “went nuts” because “he wanted 50%” said Teresa.

As for how Luis ended up losing his investments, the full story will show when the clip plays out in its entirety.

So far, neither Melissa nor Joe has responded to Teresa’s claims, but maybe they’re just waiting for the episode to air.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga promotes Envy by MG

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is the best model for her brand and when she’s not wearing the outfits from Envy by MG she’s promoting the pieces online.

She recently shared the stylish new coverups right in time for spring and wrote, “Nothing I love better than a good cover-up 😻💦 @envybymg envybymg.com #rhonj #envybymg #melissagorga.”

Aside from coverups and swimwear, Melissa’s brand sells dresses, tops, jumpsuits, accessories, and more — all handpicked by the Bravo Housewife.

The company has a flagship store located in New Jersey and a website that offers international shipping.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.