RHONJ: Melissa Gorga does sidewalk pose in crop top and sequined pants

Melissa Gorga shimmers in silver. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga strutted her stuff on the streets of Manhattan and she shimmered in silver during the night out.

She was also joined by her castmates, Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs — who were also clad in silver outfits to attend the Points Guy Awards.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star pulled out all the stops in her holiday attire and not surprisingly, she chose pieces from her online boutique.

Melissa wore a white crop top that showcased her toned abs paired with a sequined jacket. The collared, button-down jacket fell below her hips and she wore it fully open to show a bit of skin.

She paired the jacket with matching, sequin high-waist pants, and nude heels.

The Bravo personality added even more shimmer to the sequined outfit with a glittery clutch in a darker shade of silver than her outfit.

Melissa styled her long brown hair in loose waves flowing down her shoulders and she opted to forego the jewelry and keep the focus on her ensemble.

“Silver all the way 🤍 @envybymg,” Melissa captioned her post.

Melissa Gorga sparkles in silver with RHONJ castmates

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a trio of photos of her time in Manhattan, New York on social media.

The first image showed Melissa standing on the sidewalk as she posed solo and gave a sly smile to the camera.

The second photo in the carousel featured Margaret and Jackie — who clearly got the shimmery silver memo judging by their outfits.

Margaret opted for a body-hugging jumpsuit that showed off her curves, while Jackie opted for a silver mini dress with a plunging neckline paired with silver slingback heels.

The trio gave us a Charlie’s Angels moment as they posed together on the blue carpet at the event.

Melissa Gorga promotes her favorite moving company

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently moved into her new home — although the word mansion is a better description of the large space.

Melissa raved about the company, Roadway Moving which helped her and her family of five, move into their new home.

The mom of three shared in her Instagram post that she has a long history with the company and noted that she used them when she moved out of her old home and into her rental while her new house was being built.

Melissa posted two photos, one showed her sitting atop a stack of packed boxes.

“New beginnings! It’s all happening. It’s finally moving day. 🙌🏼 You know I’m a pro at moving and I never move without @roadwaymoving 📦,” shared Melissa.

“I love how long they’ve all been working there and how amazing all their employees are!! Wish us luck! Can’t wait to show you more of the house!!” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.