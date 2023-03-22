Melissa Gorga was front and center in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and it wasn’t because of her family drama.

The mom of three invited her friends and castmates down to the Jersey Shore to attend a fabulous luau at her shore house.

Melissa looked fabulous in a stunning two-piece outfit she wore to represent the Hawaiian theme of her party. However, there was another outfit that caught our attention as well.

One of the outfits she donned was a chic and casual set in a tan color from her boutique Envy by MG.

The ensemble included a bralette with a circular design in the front, paired with matching shorts and a button-down shirt, which she wore open.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Melissa paired the ensemble with nude sandals and snapped a photo in her bedroom to show off the cute fit.

Melissa’s team also used the photo to promote the outfit on their Instagram page, writing, “@melissagorga Shore 🌊 house look on tonight’s episode of #rhonj is available now and in an all new style!! #melissagorga #envybymg www.envybymg.com shop under new arrivals.”

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga just celebrated her birthday in NYC

Meanwhile, Melissa has been having a great week as she celebrated her birthday on March 21. The Aries queen kept things low-key by spending time with her family.

Melissa, her husband Joe Gorga, and their three kids got all dressed up for a night out at Carbone — an Italian restaurant in New York.

The newly minted 44-year-old snapped a sweet family photo as they chowed down on delicious food.

“It’s the small things for me. Dinner with my husband & my children at my favorite restaurant on my Bday.♥️ Life is good. 🇮🇹,” she captioned the post.

Melissa will most likely have some fun nights in the city with her friends, but we haven’t seen those photos quite yet.

We know that her BFFs Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider already celebrated Melissa’s birthday, as they threw her a surprise brunch on St. Patrick’s Day. Melissa’s other friends, including RHONJ newbies Jenn Fessler and Rachel Fuda, were also in attendance.

The long-running Bravo star posted a group photo from the early birthday surprise and expressed gratitude to her friends for the kind gesture.

“Nothing like a great girlfriend!” said Melissa.

Melissa Gorga likes to chill out with FOCL

With all the drama that she has to deal with on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, it’s no surprise that Melissa needs something to keep her calm.

For that, she takes FOCL CBD fruit chews and drops, and when Melissa promoted the brand on Instagram, she told her followers that they are the “perfect dose of chill!!!”

“They work wonders! I take a couple of them at night and they just help me to sleep deeper!” added Melissa.

The FOCL CBD drops can be added to meals or beverages and can also be placed under the tongue. Either way, the drops result in a calming feeling throughout the day.

The products aim to help customers calm their minds, recover faster, sleep deeper, and concentrate better. The products are also vegan and non-GMO.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.