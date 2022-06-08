RHONJ: Melissa Gorga is red hot in skimpy shorts and crop top

Melissa Gorga wears a red hot outfit. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga recently showed off her rocking body in a skimpy red outfit.

The reality TV personality shared a series of fashionable photos while sending a sweet birthday post for her big sister Lysa Simpson –who we’ve seen on the show several times over the years.

The brunette beauty showed off her tanned legs and her rock-hard abs in her shorts set in the throwback photos.

Meanwhile, it was easy to see the resemblance between Melissa and her big sister as they both rocked oversized sunglasses, large hoop earrings, and similar smiles while posing for the photo.

Melissa Gorga is red hot in skimpy shorts and crop top

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared several photos with her sister as a birthday tribute, but Melissa stood out in the first photo clad in a short red outfit. The 43-year-old looked stunning in the skimpy shorts which showed off her tanned legs and the nude platform wedges made them look long and lean.

She donned a matching red tube top which showed off her abs and accessories with a few pieces of delicate gold necklaces, bracelets, and large hoop earrings. Melissa smiled from ear to ear as she posed for the camera with her hand around her sister’s waist.

The Bravo Housewife shared the post on Instagram along with a few other images with her big sister who also made for a fashionable figure in her classy black dress and snake print sandals. In another photo taken at the same location — a marina likely in New Jersey — Melissa blew a kiss to the camera while her sister struck a different pose with her hand on her knees.

“Sister❣️ Happy birthday to a real one. Thank you for always being a big sister that lead the way and has always had my back!” wrote Melissa. “The true meaning of family. Have the best day can’t wait to celebrate with you. Love u! @lysasimpson.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Melissa Gorga shares several fashionable photos

Melissa Gorga’s fashionable red outfit was likely from her boutique Envy by MG, but that wasn’t the only stylish photo that she shared in the birthday tribute.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared another photo, this time with both her sisters and she looked equally stunning in another belly-baring outfit. She rocked colorful floral high-waisted pants with a matching sleeveless crop top.

In another photo, Melissa went for a more conservative look in a simple blue dress — a far cry from the shimmery yellow mini dress she recently wore to the MTV Awards.

The mom-of-three got all dolled up to present an award along with her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice but before she took the stage, Melissa walked the red carpet with her husband Joe Gorga.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.