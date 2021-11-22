RHONJ: Margaret Josephs talks relationship with Teresa Giudice, says they’re ‘not on speaking terms’

Margaret Josephs confirms she and Teresa Giudice are not on speaking terms. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 will bring the drama.

Rumors of epic feuds have been circulating for weeks, and one of those feuds is between Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs.

This shouldn’t be shocking to anyone who watched Season 11 of RHONJ as The Marge was absolutely Team Jackie instead of Team Teresa.

Teresa Giudice puts someone ‘in their place’ — Was it Margaret?

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey contains a more epic moment than Teresa Giudice’s Season 1 table flip. That’s a big statement, but Teresa cleared that up, saying that she just put someone in their place.

Given the situation between her and Margaret Josephs, the blonde likely felt the wrath of a scorned Teresa. What their beef is regarding remains unclear, but whatever happened affected things following the wrap of Season 12.

Margaret Josephs confirms she isn’t speaking to Teresa Giudice

On an appearance on a recent Discretion Advised podcast, Margaret Josephs was asked if she and Teresa Giudice were on speaking terms, and the answer was they were not. She scoffed at the question, revealing that things weren’t good between the two.

There are still months before the Season 12 reunion will even film, so what happened during The Real Housewives of New Jersey filming will be old news when the ladies sit down together.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The RHONJ can hold a grudge, though. They will likely come in ready to pounce.

Melissa Gorga weighed in on Season 12, and she revealed that it reminded her of earlier seasons. That’s good news for OG viewers who miss the table-flipping and high drama days.

Margaret didn’t seem particularly butthurt about her friendship with Teresa being over. The two women have been back and forth through the seasons they filmed together, but an intense feud wasn’t something viewers had pegged between these two out of all the women.

As of now, there is no set premiere date for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Speculation is that the franchise will return sometime in February 2022, though it could be earlier since filming wrapped months ago.

However, RHONJ viewers can look forward to a tense season between Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs, as the two work around filming together.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.