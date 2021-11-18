RHONJ: Teresa Giudice responds to claims that she had a meltdown in the upcoming season

Teresa Giudice talked about her reported meltdown on Season 12 of RHONJ. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is returning for Season 12, and it’s being said that it is epic.

Teresa Giudice will be sharing her life and relationship with her now-fiance, Luis Ruelas.

And while there will be plenty of happiness, the drama is still happening.

With rumors of an epic meltdown being had by Teresa, she was asked about it during a recent Watch What Happens Live where she appeared with her Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls’ Trip costars.

Did Teresa Giudice confirm she had a ‘meltdown’ during RHONJ filming?

When a virtual audience member asked about her “meltdown” that rivals her Season 1 table flip on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice was happy to share her answer.

The RHONJ star revealed it wasn’t a meltdown but that she did have to “set someone straight.” It was not confirmed that it was more intense or wild than the table flip fight with Danielle Staub in Season 1, but her expression did seem to lean toward it being a big deal.

One of the RHUGT costars asked if it was Melissa Gorga who Teresa had to set straight. While Tre didn’t confirm or deny, Melissa is seen saying “no” in the video below. It’s no secret these two have had their fair share of drama, but it appears that Teresa’s freakout wasn’t at the expense of her sister-in-law.

Who did Teresa Giudice ‘set straight’ during Season 12 of RHONJ?

With Melissa Gorga confirming she wasn’t on the receiving end, there are only a few other possibilities about who Teresa Giudice “set straight” while filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12.

She was recently spotted with an almost unrecognizable Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania as she promoted her new business venture. That likely rules those two out.

Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa haven’t had a good relationship, especially after her comments about Gia Giudice using drugs. It could easily be Jackie that was on the receiving end of Tre’s wrath.

Margaret Josephs is also a viable candidate for getting “set straight” regarding Teresa Giudice. She is less likely than Jackie, but with the unpredictability of this group, she can’t be counted out.

Whoever was on the receiving end of something worse than Teresa’s Season 1 table flip had to have made the OG incredibly mad.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.