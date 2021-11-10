Gia Giudice stuns in lime green bikini on Bahamas trip with dad Joe Giudice

Gia Giudice spent time with her dad in the Bahamas while sporting a lime green bikini. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice is all grown up.

She was just a little girl when The Real Housewives of New Jersey began airing, and in just a few months, she’ll be celebrating her 21st birthday.

As she watched her parents’ marriage unravel and had to hold things together while they each spent time in prison, Gia dealt with some pretty hurtful things.

Now, it looks like she is in a better spot with both her parents and recently, she spent time with her dad, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas.

Gia Giudice stuns in lime green bikini

Over on Instagram, Gia Giudice shared some photos from her time in the Bahamas with her dad. There were several pictures added to the post, but one, in particular, caught followers’ eyes.

Sporting a lime green bikini, Gia posted with Joe Giudice.

Most of the comments on Gia’s post were filled with red heart emojis. Some added other things, like “amazing” and “Love this [heart eyes emoji].”

Will Gia Giudice appear on RHONJ Season 12?

Growing up in the reality TV world, Gia Giudice knows the ropes pretty well.

She is incredibly close to her mom, Teresa Giudice, so she will likely be a part of Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey in some capacity. Gia is grown up, so how much she will appear remains unknown.

With Teresa’s engagement to Luis Ruelas, there is plenty of material for the Giudice women on RHONJ. Gia has always been in the know about what’s happening with her mom and dad. She was playing mediator, even when the two were separated because one was in prison.

Earlier this year, Gia’s song from The Real Housewives of New Jersey went viral on TikTok. It was when she was expressing her emotions regarding Teresa’s feud with her brother, Joey Gorga. The RHONJ cast was saddened when she “performed” the song, and it blew up as a sound on the app.

Last season was tough for Gia Giudice as she became a target for Jackie Goldschneider after Teresa spread rumors that Evan was cheating on the newbie RHONJ star. That kicked things off, and when Gia was brought up, Jackie threw out that Teresa’s daughter may be using drugs. It was a mess, which was supposed to be an analogy, but it wasn’t funny for anyone involved.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.