RHONJ star Melissa Gorga says the ‘animosity and craziness’ of Season 12 reminds her of earlier seasons

Melissa Gorga teases crazy and intense Season 12 of RHONJ. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was intense, especially the back half of the season.

With Season 12 coming soon, RHONJ viewers hope that the new season will live up to all of the hype.

Melissa Gorga is back, and it looks like the intensity is still there among the RHONJ ladies.

When she appeared on Watch What Happens Live earlier this week, Melissa teased what viewers could expect from the upcoming Season 12.

Melissa Gorga teases Season 12 of RHONJ has ‘craziness and animosity’

It’s no surprise that Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is being touted as one of the best seasons in recent years.

There was so much conflict at the Season 11 reunion, and returning to filming just amplified things.

Earlier this week, Melissa Gorga appeared on Watch What Happens Live with her costars from The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls’ Trip, and Andy Cohen asked her about the upcoming RHONJ season.

She revealed the new season was filled with “animosity” and “craziness.” It reminded her of earlier seasons, which is an indication of an exciting watch.

What do we know about Season 12 of RHONJ?

At this point, a definitive premiere date has not been released. It’s believed that early 2022 will be when Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will drop, but it’s only speculation now.

There is a major blowup that happens, though. Teresa Giudice denied having a “meltdown” but confirmed she has to “put someone in their place.” It’s being said that it was more intense than her Season 1 table flip, which means it will be a big deal.

Melissa Gorga faced off with Jennifer Aydin at the reunion last season, and it looks like some of that will carry over too. Something about her friendship with Teresa has alienated Jennifer from the group, and last season, she was more vocal and over the top. Will these two have a lot of tense moments, or will they be able to reconcile?

As far as where Melissa and Teresa stand this season, that remains unclear. They have been back and forth over the last decade, feuding one season and being back to close the next. Their drama and back and forth have been one of the highlights of the last 11 seasons.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.