RHONJ: Margaret Josephs spills the tea on cheating rumor –Will the source be revealed during the reunion?

Margaret Josephs talks RHONJ reunion. Pic credit:Aaron Kopelman/Bravo

It was the cheating rumor that rocked the Real Housewives of New Jersey this season, but will we find out the source at the reunion?

Who could forget the very first episode of Season 11 when Teresa Giudice made a shocking revelation about Jackie Goldschneider’s husband, Evan. And she chose to do it at his birthday party no less.

During the event, the OG went around to her cast members and claimed she heard Evan had been cheating at the gym.

Word quickly got around to Jackie and she confronted Teresa, who refused to reveal who had told her the nasty rumor.

Jackie and Teresa went at it for much of the season but eventually decided to call a truce. However, things are bound to get heated once again when the women face off at the reunion. But will we finally find out who started the cheating rumor?

Margaret Josephs talks about cheating rumor

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a recent chat with David Yontef on his podcast Behind the Velvet Rope and she shared a few details about the reunion.

As you can imagine the cheating allegation was a major topic of conversation, and Margaret was asked to give her view on where the rumor emerged from.

“I have no idea and I think it’s baseless obviously, it’s baseless,” remarked the RHONJ star. “Jersey girls we gotta come with receipts if there’s rumors, it’s baseless. I think moving forward if we hear something, if we don’t have receipts we just shouldn’t say it.”

David then referred to a past Watch What Happens Live appearance where Teresa said she heard the rumor from someone in the group.

“I know, well you’re gonna have to watch the reunion to find out…but it’s actually very interesting what happens, ” responded Margaret who made it known that she couldn’t give too much away.

What did Teresa say on WWHL?

Teresa Giudice made an appearance on WWHL on March 24 and of course, the cheating drama came up.

Host, Andy Cohen threw out a fan question accusing Teresa of double standards. In past seasons Kim D had spread rumors about Teresa’s now ex-husband Joe Giudice cheating on her and the OG told Kim not to make allegations without receipts.

Fast forward to Season 11 and Teresa did the same thing to Jackie, but the 49-year-old proclaimed that she didn’t fess up because she didn’t want to out her Jersey castmates.

“Because I kinda heard it from people in the group and I didn’t wanna out them…so I figured little by little it’s gonna all come out,” explained Teresa. “You know I’m not a backstabber, I’m not shady like that, I’m not gonna say who I heard it from because it’s in our group.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.