RHONJ: Margaret Josephs admits she’ll take Luis Ruelas over Teresa Giudice at this point

The friendship between Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Margaret Josephs, and Teresa Giudice crashed and burned this season, with very little hopes of a reconciliation.

While Luis Ruelas was at the center of the drama, Margaret recently admitted that she’ll take him over her former friend at this point.

It seems Margaret has changed her tune a bit about Luis and all the dark rumors about his past after he addressed them at the reunion.

She attempted to question Teresa’s beau throughout the season, but the OG was not having it.

However, Luis was not able to escape the questions when he appeared at the reunion, and after sharing his side of the story, Margaret is feeling a lot better about him.

Margaret Josephs says she’ll take Luis Ruelas over Teresa Giudice

However, Margaret noted that during the reunion Luis finally spoke up and cleared up some of their questions.

As for whether she still has red flags about Luis, Margaret told Us Weekly that she “feels a lot better” about the New Jersey businessman after “he addressed a lot of things” at the reunion.

“I think when something’s out there people have the platform to address it on the show…” said Margaret. “When things are out there people can easily make it right, address it, tell the truth and move on–even if it’s not the pretty truth.”

The 55-year-old noted that Luis has done a “great job of that” at the reunion.

“I’ll take him any day over her at this point,” Margaret later added.

Did the RHONJ cast give Luis Ruelas a fair shot?

During her interview, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star responded to the claim made by Luis Ruelas that the women did not give him a fair shot.

However, Margaret feels it was Teresa who got in the way of the women really getting to know Luis this season.

“It’s not that we didn’t give him a fair shot, I think Teresa didn’t give us the opportunity to know the real him,” reasoned Margaret. “She shot him down a lot, she wouldn’t let him speak.”

The reality TV personality also noted that Luis might have been nervous during his time on the show and that played a role in his communication with them as well.

Despite all that has ensued between Margaret and Teresa this season she doesn’t doubt that Luis is in love with the OG.

“I do know that he loves her very much, and good luck to him,” said Margaret.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.