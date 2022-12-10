RHONJ: Kathy Wakile denies Teresa Giudice’s claims of going ‘behind her back’ to get on the show

RHONJ alum Kathy Wakile claps back at Teresa Giudice’s claims that she went behind her back to get on the show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kathy Wakile is denying her former co-star’s claims that she went behind her back in order to get on the show.

Responding to her cousin’s previous comments, Kathy maintains she never approached Bravo producers, let alone approach them behind Teresa’s back.

While appearing on a podcast with Carlos King back in November, Teresa opened up about how her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, and Kathy went to producers in the early seasons of the show in the hopes of getting their foot in the reality television door.

During her interview, Teresa revealed she was “so happy” that Carlos was willing to set the record straight about the ordeal after Teresa initially slammed her family members in a previous podcast.

However, according to Kathy, it’s simply not true.

“I didn’t try to get on,” Kathy asserted. “I really didn’t do anything.”

RHONJ alum Kathy Wakile defends herself after Teresa Giudice claims she ‘went behind her back’ to get on the show

Kathy further clarified that she has no interest in rehashing the past because she simply has nothing to prove.

“I didn’t go behind somebody’s back,” she continued. “That’s a narrative that keeps getting pushed, and I’m so far beyond trying to prove anything.”

Kathy added that she doesn’t “really care” about Teresa’s comments because they’re just not true.

When further pressed about Teresa’s comments claiming that she and Melissa had gone to Carlos after RHONJ’s second season in order to try and get themselves on the show, Kathy denied ever meeting Carlos.

“I really don’t know where any of that came from…For the record, I’ve never, ever met Carlos King. And, from what I understand, he’s a very talented producer, but I’ve never met him,” Kathy told the U.S. Sun.

Kathy concluded by throwing some subtle shade at her cousin, “And as far as Teresa helping me, I don’t think that she has ever tried to help me.”

Teresa Giudice claimed Kathy and Melissa were ‘jealous’ of her early RHONJ success

While appearing on an episode of Reality with The King, Teresa and Carlos discussed her early days with the franchise and her feelings of betrayal when she learned that Melissa and Kathy went to producers without her knowledge.

According to Teresa, it wasn’t until her cousin and sister-in-law joined the show in Season 3 that things began going downhill for her, and the “darkness” began.

Teresa accused both Melissa and Kathy of being “jealous” and contacting Bravo producers since they got cast together.

“That’s why I don’t speak to Kathy anymore,” Teresa maintained.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.