RHONJ: Jersey husbands reveal their own hilarious taglines during a special episode of Watch What Happens Live

The Real Husbands of New Jersey officially has an intro segment! Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey wouldn’t be the same without the frequent cameos from their husbands.

Unlike most of the other franchises, the husbands play a big role in The Real Housewives of New Jersey and even get involved in the drama themselves.

So much so that fans have come to love them and have been requesting a Real Husbands of New Jersey.

Well, Watch What Happens Live delivered on that wish with a parody intro segment starring the men saying their own taglines.

Even though this is their first try at taglines, they may be giving their wives a run for their money with how witty they were.

Check out the taglines below.

The Real Husbands of New Jersey taglines

The clip starts off with the classic Housewives theme song as Dolores Catania’s ex-husband, Frank Catania, graces the screen.

He reads his tagline in a voiceover, stating, “I don’t know how the other men rank, but remember, there’s a reason they call me ‘Big Frank.'”

Margaret Josephs’ husband, Joe Benigno is up next. His tagline cleverly references the shirt Margaret picked out for him to wear for Teresa Giudice’s pool party.

“I always wear the pants. Even if my wife picks out the shirt,” Joe declares.

Third is Jennifer Aydin’s husband, Bill Aydin. Bill uses a play on his name to declare that he stands by spoiling his wife.

“I’m the only Bill my wife is responsible for,” Bill says as his tagline.

Jackie Goldschneier’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, goes right in for the kill in his tagline addressing the rumors about him having an affair.

“The only stuff I’m doing at the gym is turning heads,” Evan states.

Last, but certainly not least, is Melissa Gorga’s husband, Joe Gorga. Joe’s tagline is a classic reflection of his endearingly cocky attitude.

“If you envy my wife, get a load of my life,” Joe states.

The video then wraps with all of them in frame just as the regular Housewives theme would.

The RHONJ husbands get involved with drama this season

This season, moreso than ever, the RHONJ husbands have been getting involved with the drama.

During the season premiere, Teresa Giudice introduced the rumor that Evan Goldschneider was cheating on Jackie at the gym.

Bill, Joe B., Joe G. and Frank brought up the rumor during guys’ night at the poker table. Joe B. claimed that he had also heard the rumor about Evan cheating on Jackie.

When this got brought up, Margaret lost her cool at her husband for further perpetuating the rumor.

Additionally, Joe Gorga’s family relationships have been a big source of drama this season. Not only has he been bickering with his wife, Melissa, but he has been fighting with his sister, Teresa Giudice over how her ex-husband got between their family.

It’s likely that the RHONJ will continue to be a huge part of the franchise, even if they don’t get their own spinoff.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.