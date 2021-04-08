RHONJ: Melissa and Joe Gorga break down their explosive fight

Melissa and Joe Gorga break down their explosive argument. Pic credit:Bravo

The latest episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey showed a different side of Joe and Melissa Gorga.

For the past ten years, the reality TV couple has been by each other’s side through thick and thin.

In the early years, Joe was the sole breadwinner of the family, and Melissa stayed home and took care of their three kids. These days she’s a popular Bravo Housewife with her own business, and she is busier than ever.

It seems the brunette beauty’s newfound independence is causing tension in her marriage.

Joe and Melissa discuss their explosive fight on RHONJ

The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple shocked viewers when their explosive fight played out in the latest episode.

Joe got mad at his wife for not waiting for him as they made their way to the vehicle and the conversation catapulted into something much bigger.

The couple recently appeared on the Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show to give more insight into their shocking argument.

The dad-of-three broke down why it was such a big deal that his wife didn’t wait for him and why it made him so upset.

“That’s normally not Melissa,” explained Joe.

“Normally we’re always, you know tied at the hip. We were kinda going through a little thing.”

Melissa Gorga tells her side of the story

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also shared her version of events during the After Show.

“Right before COVID, I was working crazy,” admitted Melissa. “Like I would say…for like five months I was out a lot, I was working a lot. Then COVID hit and then we were together every single day and it was like when he really started to vent.”

The RHONJ star continued, “He was so happy actually that I was home every night and not working and this and that. And he was like stressing in his own mind, I think for when the pandemic was over.”

“So it was actually causing tension with us. And it just, I would say… escalated the most over the summer. I remember just May, June, July, August a little bit of September being very stressful for us,” she explained.

Joe also reiterated the sentiment that those months were very rough for him.

“I just believe… those past six months she just focused too much on work,” noted the Jersey husband. “You just become different and your just too focused and you forget about normal life and that’s what I was feeling.”

“And I’m not used to that. I’m always used to all over my wife, she’s all over me and that moment just, it triggered me,” added Joe.

The couple’s heated confrontation played out last night, but they soon had to put their differences aside as family and friends joined them by the shore to pay tribute to Joe’s dad.

I guess we’ll have to wait and see if tensions between Joe and Melissa will reignite in the coming episodes.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.