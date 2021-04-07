Melissa and Joe Gorga get into explosive fight in upcoming episode. Pic credit:©Demis Maryannakis/Star Max/ImageCollect

The upcoming episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey will shed light on Joe and Melissa Gorga’s marriage woes.

Melissa revealed in previous interviews that she and Joe and endured some rocky moments while filming the show.

And while some naysayers think their marriage drama is all for a storyline, the brunette beauty confessed that it’s all too real.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It will all start to unfold in tonight’s episode of RHONJ.

Melissa and Joe Gorga have explosive argument

The upcoming episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey will show cracks in Joe and Melissa’s marriage.

In a clip for tonight’s episode, the argument starts when Melissa enters the vehicle, leaving Joe behind.

The RHONJ husband got upset with his wife because she didn’t wait for him, and it started a war of words between them.

“What happened to you? You don’t wait for me?” commented Joe. “Why am I waiting for you,?” responded the RHONJ star. “You’re right here bro, chill.”

After Joe got into the vehicle and slammed the door, Melissa asked what he was mad about.

“I would just like my wife to wait for me. I mean you just walked away like you don’t even have a husband…”

“I’m sorry I took off, I’m the host,” said Melissa. “That’s like crazy.”

At one point, Margaret Josephs tried to lighten the situation, but it didn’t do much to quell Joe and Melissa’s arguing.

Did Joe and Melissa Gorga grow apart?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple continued to argue during their car ride as the other couples looked on in discomfort.

And as the scene cut to Melissa’s confessional the mom-of-three shed more light on what was causing the tension in her marriage.

“I’m not home as much as I used to be,” explained Melissa.

“I have to go to fashion week, and I have to go to the trade shows. I have appearances, I have red carpets and if it were up to him I would just cook and clean, ‘I’ll be here at four with your dinner.”

As the Gorga’s continued their argument Joe exclaimed, “Maybe we grew apart. It’s just life, it’s okay.”

Melissa agreed with the comment but got angrier as Joe continued to air out his grievances.

“Alright so let me kiss your a**! Joe’s throwing a hissy fit everyone so let me kiss his a**. You’re a f**king spoiled…”

“Be careful what you say,” interjected Joe. “Cause I’ll never talk to you again.”

“I kissed your a** for how many f**king years. So sit home while I go to work now,” remarked the RHONJ star.

The rest of this dramatic scene will play out on tonight’s episode.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.