RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin throws viewing party and asks fans to vote for Teresa Giudice on DWTS

The RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin wants Teresa Giudice to win DWTS. Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

Jennifer Aydin is one proud BFF.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star threw a viewing party at her house for the premiere of Dancing with the Stars on Monday.

Her friend Teresa Giudice is a contestant on the show this season, which aired last night.

Jennifer was joined by some friends and family members to watch the show’s premiere episode in her home theater.

The atmosphere was very cheerful, and fans could tell from the clips she shared that everyone was very excited.

Jennifer said before the show started, “We are waiting in anticipation.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey root for Teresa Giudice

When the show started, the Housewives started cheering and spewing out compliments.

Danielle Cabral, who is a newbie on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and a friend of Teresa’s, said that she loved the OG’s outfit.

Teresa wore a beautiful pink dress with a thigh-high slit for her first appearance on the show.

During her performance, viewers could tell that Teresa was nervous. One person from Jennifer’s viewing party could even be heard saying, “Loosen up Tre” and later, “She’s a nervous wreck.”

The RHONJ star Teresa Giudice flips a table on DWTS

Teresa danced to We Found Love by Rihanna for her first performance on the show. At the beginning of her choreography, she was seen dancing while setting a table and being playful with her partner Pasha Pashkov.

But Teresa wouldn’t be Teresa if she didn’t integrate the move that made her famous into her choreography. Indeed, The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG flipped the table over before stepping on the dance floor.

Teresa told People that she recreated her 2009 table flip because she knew her fans would love it. She said, “This time, I did it with a smile on my face.”

Teresa also had some family members in attendance. After her dance, the camera panned to her new husband Luis Ruelas, who looked very proud of his wife. He was accompanied by one of Teresa’s daughters, Milania. She screamed at the top of her lungs as she rooted for her mother.

Recently the teenager said that she believes that her mother can win anything.

Fellow Housewife Kenya Moore was also in the audience to support Teresa.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on Disney+. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.