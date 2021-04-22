RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin says Teresa Giudice and boyfriend Louie Ruelas are a ‘match made in heaven’

Jennifer Aydin gives her take on Teresa Giudice’s new boyfriend Pic credit:Bravo

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey showed the moment when Teresa Giudice told her castmates about her new boyfriend Louie Ruelas.

The secret has been out for quite some time, but the storyline is just now playing out on the show.

Last night during a yacht outing with the women, the OG finally revealed that she had met a new man.

Sign up for our newsletter!

At the time things were still new between them and Teresa told the women that she was taking things slow.

They’re certainly not taking it slow anymore because the couple has already said “I love you” and have even bought a house together.

The RHONJ cast was overjoyed to hear that their friend had someone new in her life, and her BFF Jennifer Aydin thinks Teresa and Louie are a perfect match.

Jennifer Aydin loves Teresa and Louie together

Jennifer Aydin was a recent guest on The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show.

She dished about Teresa and her boyfriend Louie after the OG finally fessed up to seeing someone in the latest episode.

Jennifer could not be happier for her friend and thought that Louie was a great fit for the brunette beauty.

“I love him,” remarked Jennifer. “I love him for her. I love them together. They’re a match made in heaven, like, this is what she has been entitled to all this time.”

She continued, “We were just so hopeful that she would find her happy ending so that’s why I’m really happy for her. You know, now Teresa can just start doing what she wants to do, like, what makes her happy for real and not what she thinks is expected of her.”

Melissa Gorga kept the secret about Teresa and Louie

Teresa’s revelation may have been a surprise to most of the RHONJ cast, however, Melissa Gorga knew about her sister-in-law’s new beau all along but was sworn to secrecy.

During her chat on the After Show, Melissa dished about keeping Teresa’s secret.

“Yeah, like, I swore I would never say he existed or we knew him or met him or saw him or anything,” she confessed.

It seemed that Melissa was surprised that Teresa finally told the women about Louie.

“I was just like wait…is this like a trick? I couldn’t believe that she told everyone.”

Unfortunately, Melissa didn’t even get to see the big revelation since Teresa told the cast during the yacht trip, and Melissa was absent from that.

“And of course the day I’m not there. Like, I would have loved to see everyone’s reaction and like how she said it,” admitted the 42-year-old.

“And I’m sure she was like a little teenage schoolgirl, like all giddy…it would’ve been great. I wish I was there for that.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.