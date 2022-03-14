RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin has a message for the ‘trolls’ trying to spread ‘negativity’ on her page

Jennifer Aydin isn’t here for the negativity. Pic credit: Bravo

Jennifer Aydin is dealing with a lot as Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey plays out.

Her husband’s affair was confirmed on the season premiere, and now the fallout is happening across her family and among her friends. Jennifer didn’t tell anyone about Bill Aydin’s affair, which occurred several years ago. This was not a new development, but it was just made public for the first time.

Now the RHONJ star is dealing with viewers who comment on her situation and some unkind things to say. However, that doesn’t mean Jennifer has to deal with it, and she put out a message to those who follow her.

Jennifer Aydin has a message for RHONJ viewers who follow her

On Instagram, Jennifer Aydin put out a message for the “trolls” who continue to post negative things on her page.

The RHONJ star wrote, “A message to all trolls that try to spread negativity on my page. I restrict and block. So, if this has happened to you, Well, you know what you did.”

She concluded the long message with, “So Be Well and Stay Happy! Cause Happiness is contagious! And I’m a super spreader!”

Jennifer Aydin’s Season 12 storylines

While Bill Aydin’s affair may not be the only thing Jennifer Aydin is dealing with, she is anxious about the fallout from having to tell her family ahead of the season premiering, now that it was put out there.

She recently talked about telling her mom and being judged for what happened on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. There’s a lot for Jennifer to unpack, and it appears it will be worked out as the season goes on.

Another big issue that Jennifer Aydin faces on The Real Housewives of New Jersey is her part in the rumors about Jackie Goldschneider’s husband, Evan, allegedly having an affair. This caused contention at her Jersey Shore house, which led to a physical altercation between her and Melissa Gorga.

It’s unclear where the women will end up, and until the reunion films, no one will be able to get any clue on Jennifer Aydin and where she stands moving forward. This is her third season on RHONJ, and it’s arguably the toughest one she’s had to deal with while filming.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.