RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider shares appreciation post for husband Evan ahead of tonight’s reunion finale


RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider shares Instagram post for hubby Evan ahead of the reunion
Jackie Goldschneider shares sweet message for her husband Evan Pic credit:Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Jackie Goldschneider shared a post ahead of tonight’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion. And let’s just say it was a lot less dramatic than the ones her castmates posted last week.

Of course, we’re referring to the drama between Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin, which all started after Melissa posted a message before part one of the reunion last week.

Things quickly took an ugly turn when Jennifer shared a post of her own bashing her costar and the two women started a war of words on Instagram.

Evan will face off with Teresa Giudice

Tonight is the final part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion and the lovable New Jersey husbands will join their wives on stage. The main focus, however, will certainly be on Evan Goldschneider who was a major topic of conversation early on in the season.

Teresa Giudice started a rumor that Evan was cheating on Jackie during his time at the gym. The allegation led to an epic confrontation between Jackie and Teresa and tonight the OG will come face to face with Evan.

However, knowing Evan, he will be a gentleman about the whole thing and Jackie seemed to confirm that with her latest post.

The New Jersey housewife took to Instagram this morning and posted a few photos from the reunion.

“Tonight is my favorite episode of the season. Through all of the tears and drama and friendship and fighting, I couldn’t have asked for a better ending to season 11. I hope you love it as much as I do,” wrote the mom-of-four. “Thank you to everyone who watched and who sent me so many loving and amazing messages! I let myself be completely vulnerable this season, and though I cried a lot, I also found strength I didn’t know I had.”

Jackie shares sweet message for Evan

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also had a message for Evan, who dealt with the cheating accusation like a true gentleman.

“Tonight my love and the unintended star of rumorgate joins me on stage. If you don’t already love him you will fall in love with him tonight. @evangoldschneider you are such a gift and the best husband I could ask for. Thank you for standing by me and going through it all with me,” wrote Jackie.

She ended the message, “And thank you @bravotv for allowing me to share my life with everyone. I am so proud to be a part of this cast and to be a Real Housewife of New Jersey!!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs Wednesday May 26 at 9/8c on Bravo.

