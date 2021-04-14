RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider reveals sweet moment with Teresa Giudice that was cut

Jackie Goldschneider shares moment with Teresa Giudice that fans didn’t see . Pic credit:Bravo

Things have calmed down between real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider, and fans are happy to see the women finally put aside their long-running feud.

The two costars had an explosive altercation during the very first episode of the season and things just continued to spiral since then.

Thankfully, after a long-awaited apology from Teresa, the Goldschneider’s have decided to put the drama behind them and move on.

Jackie is happy that things have calmed down between her and Teresa, and she recently dished about a sweet moment that viewers did not get to see.

Jackie reveals a sweet moment with Teresa

Jackie dished about the latest episode during her appearance on The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show.

She confessed to feeling relieved that things improved during their stint at the Jersey Shore and they were able to have fun with Teresa.

“I was just floating on a f**king cloud cause I was so happy to not be in the middle of a fight,” noted Jackie.

She also talked about a moment that fans would have loved to see but for some reason did not make it into the episode.

“I think at one point I was enjoying the peace and the wine so much that I vaguely remember in the back of my head taking Teresa’s hand and being like, ‘we’re a team now,'” said the Jersey Housewife.

She continued, “I don’t know if that made it into the episode, but I was f**king giddy, I really was.”

Teresa’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga was also on the RHONJ After Show and she totally understood why the 44-year-old was so happy to be done with the drama.

Melissa understands all too well

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star laughed along as Jackie recounted how happy she was to be at peace with her castmate.

Melissa knows all too well what it’s like to be embroiled in drama with Teresa.

After all, the Gorgas and the Giudice’s have butted heads since Melissa and her husband Joe joined the series over a decade ago.

Apparently, Teresa did not like the fact that the couple joined RHONJ without telling her about it first, and during the first few seasons, they had several explosive fights that caused quite a rift within their family.

These days things are much better between the OG and the Gorgas, but Melissa has not forgotten what happened in the past, and she can totally relate to the happiness Jackie felt after making up with the mom-of-four.

“I used to have major arguments with Teresa years ago” said Melissa.

“And when we would make up I would drink myself into oblivion cause I was just so happy. I was like ‘oh my God, I don’t wanna deal’ cause it’s so draining…”

Despite the sweet moment with Teresa, Jackie doesn’t see a friendship in their future.

‘I don’t think that’s in our cards,” admitted Jackie. “And I’m okay with it.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays 9/8c on Bravo.