RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider finally speaks about the rumor that she was demoted

Jackie Goldschneider is finally speaking on the rumor that she has been demoted from a full-time cast member to a friend of the show.

Viewers were surprised and many were not too happy at the news since Jackie opened up quite a lot last season. The 45-year-old gave people an inside look into her battle with anorexia after trying to downplay the extent of her eating disorder for many years.

Hopefully, we’ll see how things have progressed since she started therapy but if the rumors are true it means we may see a lot less of Jackie and her family in the new season.

While Jackie has not said a word about her status on the show until now, her castmate Frank Catania confirmed her demotion several weeks ago.

Nonetheless, she told a different story while recently speaking on the subject.

Has Jackie Goldschneider been demoted?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a recent chat with Us Weekly and not surprisingly the rumors of her demotion were brought up.

“I can’t talk too much about it but I will tell you that Bravo doesn’t make any of those decisions yet,” said Jackie, who also mentioned that there will be some new faces in the mix come next season.

Season 13 has already started filming and there have been reports that some new women could potentially join the cast, but we’ll have to wait and see if they make the cut. However, based on Jackie’s comment it seems everyone’s status is still up in the air.

“Everyone knows there are some new girls testing but Bravo hasn’t made decisions about anyone’s status yet,” she confirmed.

Jackie Goldschneider is okay with any decision made by the network

Interestingly Jackie’s Real Housewives of New Jersey castmate Frank Catania told a different story back in May. He confirmed that after having dinner with Jackie and her husband Evan Goldschneider they confirmed the rumor.

“I didn’t know for sure, [but] I went out to dinner the other night with Jackie and Evan, and yes, I heard. Yes, alright, she is a ‘friend of,’” said Frank, who expressed surprise and added, “I thought she had a great season.”

Despite the conflicting reports, Jackie made it clear that even if she wasn’t given a full-time position for Season 13 she would be quite fine with that.

“I’m really okay with whatever,” admitted the mom-of-four. ” I mean to me it doesn’t change the way I act in front of the camera. I’ve been filming a lot so… to me, it really doesn’t matter, but none of those decisions are made yet.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.