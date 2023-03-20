RHONJ: Gia Giudice surrounded by roses as she strikes a pose in graphic prints

Gia Giudice’s spring break photos are loading, and the first one is up. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted the stylish image on social media and teased that there’s more to come.

Gia has stepped up her fashion game, and she rocked a two-piece outfit with a graphic print that stood out despite the dramatic floral backdrop that almost stole the show.

Gia was clad in a sleeveless crop top with a high neckline that featured solid white at the top with a black and blue print at the bottom.

She added matching leggings that mirrored the design on the top, paired with strappy black heels, and a black Christian Dior bag slung over her shoulder.

Gia smiled big for the snap as she posed in front of a pink wall surrounded by colorful roses.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also showed off her chocolate brown hair, a much darker hue than she’s had in a while.

The 22-year-old didn’t tag her location, but she captioned the image “spring break photos loading.. 💙.”

The stylish star got a slew of compliments after sharing the photo online. Her mom Teresa Giudice and her little sister Milania dropped some love in the comments.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also wrote, “Beautiful ❤️,” on Gia’s post.

Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

“The Giudices are killing the two piece pants sets game lately 🔥🔥🔥 it’s a vibe @teresagiudice @_giagiudice @milania.ggiudice – you next! ❤️,” wrote one commenter.

“This fit was made for u. Beautiful,” added someone else.

Meanwhile, people also noticed Gia’s chocolate brown tresses and commented, “You can pull off any hair color. Truly stunning !!”

“Love the dark shade of hair!” said someone else.

Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Is RHONJ star Gia Giudice a repeat offender?

The Bravo personality shared another set of images on Instagram in an ensemble that she’s worn before.

Monsters and Critics first took note when Gia shared a photo of the flattering outfit on her Instagram Story last week. She posted the mirror selfie after getting dressed for the night out.

However, Gia just shared a few more snaps clad from last week.

This time she showed off the stunning mermaid mural in the bathroom at the Sexy Fish, a popular seafood restaurant in Miami.

“Best picture spot at sexy fish: the bathroom💆🏼‍♀️,” she captioned the post.

Gia Giudice looks amazing in her outfits thanks in part to her Coolsculpting procedure, which has been yielding results.

She tried out Coosculpting Elite at Eminence Medical Aesthetics a few weeks ago and now the results are in.

The company shared an update on Instagram with a video showing the results.

“6 weeks ago @_giagiudice came in for her Coolscultping elite treatment. We targeted her abdomen to reduce unwanted stubborn fat and she couldn’t be happier with her initial results (which will continue to improve for several more months…stay tuned for more photos)!” they wrote.

Coolscultping Elite is a nonsurgical, fat-reduction treatment that uses fat-freezing to target different areas of the body.

The procedure usually takes about 35 to 60 minutes and works by using the cold temperate to break down fat cells without damaging the skin or tissues.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.