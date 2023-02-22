Gia Giudice called ‘lazy’ after undergoing Coolsculpting procedure

Gia Giudice is getting bashed online and called “lazy” after undergoing a Coolsculpting procedure to tone her abs and thighs.

After a video was posted on social media of the 22-year-old getting the procedure, people reasoned that Gia should be working out at the gym instead of freezing the fat away.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star teamed up with Eminence Medical Aesthetics, and in the post, they explained why Gia opted to do Coolsculpting Elite.

They noted that she had some stubborn pockets of fat in certain areas that would not go away with regular diet and exercise. Despite the explanation, critics quickly took to the comments to bash Gia.

“Work out stop being lazy 😂,” wrote one commenter.

“Ummm it’s called exercise and laying off the pasta. This generation is lazy af,” added someone else.

Another Instagram user reiterated the sentiment and told Gia, “you are young and look quite capable of accomplishing this on your own!! Don’t be LAZY!!”

Meanwhile, other people cited Gia’s young age as a reason why she did not need to do the procedure.

One critic stated, “Oh please this girl is not even 22 years old yet give me a break,”

“She’s like 22 years old lmao just exercise and eat better wtf,” exclaimed someone else.

Another person also reiterated that the Bravo star was simply “too young.”

RHONJ star Gia Giudice promotes Coolsculpting Elite

Like it or not, Gia opted to do Coolsculpting, and she liked the results enough to promote it on Instagram.

She took her Instagram followers along as she got the procedure done, and she also shared the code “Gia” for $500 off your first Coolscultping Elite treatment.

Coolsculpting Elite is an FDA-cleared fat-freezing method that is said to permanently eliminate up to 25% of fat cells with each treatment. It can be safely performed on most parts of the body and does not require downtime.

In the shared post, Eminence Medical Aesthetics noted in the caption that they “loved treating the beautiful @_giagiudice with Coolsculpting Elite on her abdomen and thighs, where she has some stubborn pockets of fat.”

“Stay tuned for Gia’s results and more on her body sculpting journey at Eminence!” they added.

Gia Giudice is in hot water after recent comments about her uncle Joe Gorga

Meanwhile, Gia’s body is not the only thing that recently caused a stir online. People are also mad at The RHONJ star for her comments about an interaction between her uncle Joe Gorga and her dad Joe Giudice.

The two men have been on the outs for years but ran into each other while Joe and Melissa Gorga were vacationing in the Bahamas, where Gia’s dad now resides.

However, after Joe Gorga posted their reunion on social media Gia called him an opportunist.

That garnered criticism from viewers who told her to stay out of the family drama.

Gia is not staying out of it, as she had more to say in the latest episode. She blasted her aunt and uncle for claiming they were there for her and her sisters while her mom, Teresa Giudice was in prison.

The most telling moment though, was when her sister Gabriella — who usually stays far from the TV drama — also spoke out and denied Joe and Melissa’s claims. There’s a lot more to come this season, so stay tuned.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.