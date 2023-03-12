Gia Giudice is stepping up her fashion game, and she was dressed to impress during a recent night out, clad in a two-piece outfit with some designer items thrown into the mix.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star snapped a mirror selfie to show off her fabulous outfit, and the photo caught our attention on social media.

Gia wore a black, belly-baring top with a high neck that featured white piping along the arms, under the bust, and down the middle.

She wore the matching high-waist leggings that had the same design, with lots of white piping strategically placed.

The Bravo personality styled the outfit with strappy white sandals that mirrored the design of her outfit.

She also accessorized with a black Christian Dior handbag slung over her shoulder, and we noticed the stackable silver and gold rings and bracelets on her hand as she snapped a mirror selfie.

Gia also sported glam makeup with rose-colored lips and long lashes that made her eyes pop in the photo. Her long brown hair was styled in soft waves that flowed down her shoulders.

Gia Giudice snaps a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

RHONJ star Gia Giudice recently stunned in a feathery minidress

Gia’s two-piece set is not the only outfit that caught our attention in the past few weeks. Last month she rocked a feathery gray minidress at an event for New York Fashion Week that was sure to turn heads.

After weeks of being busy with college work and internships, Gia enjoyed a night out at the Miss Circle flagship store opening.

She posted a get ready with me video on TikTok and showed her followers her makeup routine for the night before getting dressed. Finally, she changed into her outfit and gave people a brief glimpse at the ensemble.

However, the 22-year-old recently shared more photos of the outfit on Instagram, taken at the event. The snaps showed Gia, champagne in hand, as she posed for the glamorous photos.

“miss circle event💫” she captioned the Instagram post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been struggling with acne for the past two years, and she kicked off her journey with AviClear by Cutera last year.

In early November, Gia took her Instagram followers along as she got her first treatment session using the “first FDA-cleared laser treatment” used to treat mild and severe acne.

The technology is chemical free and safe for all skin types, and it requires three treatments in total.

Now, Gia has done her third treatment, and she just gave a final update with before and after photos showing how much her skin has improved over the past few months.

“My @aviclear results are here following my three sessions!…throughout the three treatments, I have seen such an improvement to my skin’s tone,” shared Gia.

She later told her followers, “Head to my #linkinbio to learn more about this treatment option and start your journey for clearer skin today!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.