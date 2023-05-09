RHONJ: Gia Giudice says her dad Joe talks to her ‘about literally everything’

Gia Giudice is officially an adult, and no one realizes that more than her dad Joe Giudice. Now that his eldest daughter is all grown up, he can talk to her about pretty much everything.

Gia recently dished about her close bond with Joe and how much he opens up to her, even about his dating life.

Teresa Giudice’s ex-husband now lives in the Caribbean after being deported from the US to his home country of Italy back in 2019.

However, the dad of four later moved to the Bahamas to make it easier for his daughters Gia, Milania, Gabriella, and Audriana to visit him.

The girls fly to the Bahamas as often as they can to spend time with their dad, especially Gia, who has a more flexible schedule now that she’s a final-year student at Rutger’s University.

When she’s back in the US, they remain just as close, talking on the phone every day, and apparently, nothing is off limits.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice says her dad Joe Giudice talks to her about everything

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star gets a lot of heat from viewers for inserting her two cents into the drama among the grownups, and while she is officially an adult, some people still see her as a kid.

However, her dad Joe knows that his daughter is an adult now and treats her as such.

During a recent appearance on the Namaste B$tches podcast with her mom Teresa Giudice and cohost Melissa Pfeister, the 22-year-old dished about their special daddy-daughter relationship.

“My dad tells me everything. I’m, like my dad’s therapist,” said Gia. “He tells me about all the dates he goes on and the girls that he’s talking to and what’s going on with his day. If someone pissed him off at work, he’s like, ‘Oh my God, Gia…'”

“I’m just older now, so he talks to me just about like literally everything — probably more than I want to know,” admitted Gia laughingly.

Gia said she talks to both her mom and her dad about her life but confessed that right now, she doesn’t have anything really exciting going on.

“I mean, my dad has a more exciting life than I do,” she added.

Gia Giudice says her parents are ‘best friends’ despite divorce

The reality TV personality also dished about the dynamic between her parents, Joe and Teresa, following their divorce.

During the early days of RHONJ, Juicy Joe made quite an impression on viewers with the way he treated his wife, and there were even rumors of infidelity.

The old-school Italian didn’t treat Teresa with much respect, and his jail stint was the final straw for Teresa, but now things are good between the exes.

“I think they still consider themselves best friends no matter what, everything they’ve been through,” said Gia. “They’re still very close, and I think that also helps my sisters and I.”

