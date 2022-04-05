RHONJ: Gia Giudice is pretty in pink and her mom Teresa Giudice agrees

Gia referred to a hit 1980s movie to describe her outfit on a recent night out. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice is pretty in pink, and her RHONJ star mom Teresa Giudice agrees her daughter looks gorgeous.

Teresa and Joe Giudice’s oldest daughter has been carving out her own path for the past few years. Gia has even upped her reality television game on Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey with more of a presence and her own confessionals.

Along with having a bigger role on RHONJ, Gia has also made a name for herself via social media. One thing Gia’s followers have come to count on from her is style. Gia proved that once again with her latest ensemble.

Teresa Giudice agrees Gia Giudice looks pretty in pink

This week Gia took to Instagram to share a photo of her wearing all pink during a night out on the town.

Gia donned a light pink pants and blazer. She wore the blazer open to reveal a matching pale pink fancy sports bra.

The caption on the post read, “all pretty in pink💗.”

Teresa appeared in the comment section of her daughters’ post to echo Gia’s words.

“Pretty in pink 💕,” The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG wrote.

Gia’s mom wasn’t the only familiar face to pop up in the comment section of her post. Her father, Joe, called his daughter beautiful and added some heart emojis to his response.

RHONJ alum Caroline Manzo used fire emojis to explain her reaction, while Dolores Catania replied, “Gorg.”

What are some of Gia’s other styles featured on IG?

As mentioned above, Gia has been using social media to showcase her style. The 21-year-old shows off her various styles on Instagram, including her workout, glam, and bikini choices.

Ahead of her pretty in pink post, Gia was dressed to kill in a silver mini dress with her air up and open-toe stilettoes. Gia completed the look with a white purse and a delicate necklace.

In a promotion for Electric Yoga, Gia showed off her flexibility by doing the splits in black yoga pants and a sports bra. The outfit was part of Teresa’s Love Collection for the brand.

Like her mom, Gia loves to have fun in the sun. Gia has perfected her beach style, which was evident from posts celebrating her 21st birthday in January. She spent a day on the water, donning a white bikini with a peachy pink sheer cover-up.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice and her daughter Gia Giudice have a close bond. Gia has defended her mom on the show’s current season, and Teresa continues to support her daughter in all of her endeavors.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.